Buchanan County Fair Association logo 2020

INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Fair Association Holiday Craft & Vendor Fair has been postponed one week to Saturday, December 12, due to new coronavirus restrictions announced Wednesday.

The association is still accepting vendor applications. Download a vendor application form via the www.buchanancountyfair.org website.

Whether you represent a community organization or are an artisan or a retail vendor, booth fees of $30 are due by Wednesday, November 25, to hold your spot. Once the fee is submitted, the association will send a notification of acceptance. No exceptions will be made. Booth fees are non-refundable upon acceptance.

The application, along with cash/check payment, may be mailed to:

Buchanan County Fair

Attn: Craft/Vendor Fair

P.O. Box 258

Independence, IA 50644

The public event is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the 4-H Building at the fairgrounds.

Visit www.buchanancountyfair.org for more information on this and other Buchanan County Fair Association events.

