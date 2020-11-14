INDEPENDENCE – Celebrate Holidays at the Depot from the comfort of your own home this year as Buchanan County Tourism hosts its annual holiday fundraiser auction online. Wreaths, trees, and specialty items will be available for bidding by visiting 32auctions.com/holidaysatthedepot2020.
The auction will go live at 8 a.m. on Friday, November 20, giving you 23 days to check out all of the items, make your selections, and place and follow your bids. The auction wraps up at 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 13.
Payment is due at time of pickup at the Tourism Depot in Independence.
Pickup dates and times are:
- Sunday December 13, from 1 to 4 p.m.
- Monday, December 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, December 15, from 4 to 6 p.m.
All items must be picked up. No shipping will be available.
In 2020, Buchanan County Tourism promoted area attractions and businesses with the newly designed tourism brochure, website (travelbuchanan.com), social media, and other promotional materials. Tourism looks forward to 2021 with plans to print a calendar of events, create day trip and staycation itineraries, come up with social distancing opportunities like QR Code trails, and care for the Illinois Central Depot.
Tourism looks forward to highlighting all the great things about Buchanan County and wishes you and yours a happy and healthy holiday season.
Be sure to support Tourism’s only fundraiser by bidding at 32auctions.com/holidaysatthedepot2020 from November 20 to December 13.