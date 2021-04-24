INDEPENDENCE – The committee overseeing the Jon Holland Impact Indee Endowment Fund with the Buchanan County Community Foundation recently presented a donation to the Independence Revitalization Project.
Based on the accumulated interest from the endowment fund, the group was able to give $915 towards purchasing a sound system for downtown.
Earlier this year, a speaker and controller were temporarily set up near Brimmer Park for people to get a feel for what could be done. As reported in January, of the 37 businesses contacted, there a handful of “neutral” responses, but not one was strictly opposed.
The plan would be to install speakers along 1st Street from the bridge to city hall and along 2nd Avenue NE and 3rd Avenue NE for one block each. Each pair of speakers is connected to a Wi-Fi repeater that communicates directly to a central controller or with another repeater in a “daisy-chain” link. The controller and software can adjust individual speakers based on traffic noise or events, or the needs of a nearby business or resident.
“We could play the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ every morning,” said Nikki Barth, member of the Downtown Revitalization Steering Committee.
The downtown revitalization project is spearheaded by the City of Independence. A draft of a revitalization plan is now under consideration. The draft may be viewed online at https://independencedowntownplan.wordpress.com/documents/.
Jon Holland Fund
The Jon Holland Impact Indee Endowment Fund was set up in 2017 after community leader Jon Holland passed away. As the principal of the endowment fund grows, annual interest will be used to benefit the Independence area through community betterment projects and secondary education endeavors and programs in Jon’s memory.
To find out more about the fund or how to make tax-deductible contributions, contact the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa at 319-287-9106, or visit cfneia.org/endowiowa for more information.