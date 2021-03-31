Following is a listing of special church services related to the upcoming Easter holiday. To add your congregation’s Holy Week worship plans to this list, call the Independence Bulletin Journal at 319-334-2557 or email news@bulletinjournal.com.
INDEPENDENCE
Cornerstone Church
Sunday, April 4 – Easter breakfast buffet at 9:30 a.m. prior to service.
First Presbyterian Church
Thursday, April 1 – Maundy Thursday, self-led service, in person from 4 to 6 p.m. Online option available.
Friday, April 2 – Good Friday, no in-person service. Online service option available.
Sunday, April 4 – Easter service, 10 a.m.
Hope Wesleyan Church
Friday, April 2 – Good Friday, 7 p.m.
Sunday, April 4 – Easter, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Please call the church at 319-334-7148 to register so they may plan for social distancing.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Thursday, April 1 – Maundy Thursday services, 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Friday, April 2 – Good Friday services, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Sunday, April 4 – Easter, 8 a.m. traditional worship, 10:30 a.m. contemporary worship.
Indee Community Bible Church
Friday, April 2 – Good Friday, 6 p.m.
Sunday, April 4 – Easter brunch, 9 a.m., Celebration Service, 10:15 a.m.
Living Water Church
Thursday, April 1 – full “Passover and Seder” meal and service, 6 to 8 p.m. A complete Jewish traditional Passover service. Please call 319-327-4640 in advance for reservations.
Sunday, April 4 – Easter breakfast will be served at 9 a.m. Easter Celebration Service begins at 10:30 a.m.
Prairie Lakes Church
Friday, April 2 – Good Friday, 6 p.m.
Saturday, April 3 – 5 p.m.
Sunday, April 4 – Easter, 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
Childcare (birth to PreK) available at all services for Good Friday and Easter.
St. James’ Episcopal Church
For online Holy Week services, visit www.facebook.com/st.jamesindee.
Sunday, April 4 – re-gathering for in-person Easter worship service at 10 a.m. Please mask (available at church, if needed) and distance six feet between family groups.
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Friday, April 2 – Good Friday, 1 p.m. Mass of the Lord’s Supper, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 3 – Easter Saturday, vigil service, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 4 – Easter, mass at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Triumphant Church
Saturday - April 3 - Heartland Egg-stravaganza, Heartland Acres, 10 a.m. Co-sponsored with Heartland Acres and Buchanan County Extension and Outreach. Several other activities available. Social distancing encouraged. Face coverings required indoors.
Sunday, April 4 – Easter celebration family service, 10 a.m.
FAIRBANK
Immaculate Conception Church
Thursday, April 1 – Holy Thursday, 7 p.m.
Friday, April 2 – Good Friday, 12 p.m.
Sunday, April 4 – Easter, 8:30 a.m.
JESUP
American Lutheran Church
Thursday, April 1 – Maundy Thursday service, 7 p.m.
Friday, April 2 – Good Friday service, 7 p.m.
Sunday, April 4 – Easter services, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
Thursday, April 1 – Maundy Thursday service, 7 p.m., church sanctuary
Friday, April 2 – Good Friday, 7 p.m., church sanctuary
Sunday, April 4 – Easter sunrise service at Cedar Crest Cemetery, 6:30 a.m. (in case of rain, at city park gazebo). Easter service in church sanctuary, 10 a.m.
Jesup Bible Fellowship
Friday, April 2 – Good Friday, 6:30 p.m.
St. Athanasius Church
Thursday, April 1 – Holy Thursday, 7 p.m.
Friday, April 2 – Good Friday, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 3 – Easter Vigil, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 4 – Easter, 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.
LAMONT
Grace United Methodist Church
Thursday, April 1, 6:30 p.m. – Maundy Thursday, remember the events of the Last Supper and Good Friday.
Sunday, April 4 – Easter Celebration Service with communion – remember Jesus’ resurrection, 9 a.m.
MANCHESTER
St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church
Thursday, April 1 – Holy Thursday – 7 p.m., Fr. Gabriel
Friday, April 2 – Good Friday – 1 p.m., Fr. Gabriel
Saturday, April 3 – Holy Saturday, 8 p.m., Fr. Gabriel
Sunday, April 4 – Easter – 7:30 a.m., Fr. Kremer; 9:30 a.m., Fr. Gabriel
MASONVILLE
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Friday, April 2 – Good Friday, 7 p.m., Deacon Dave Loecke
Sunday, April 4 – Easter, 9:30 a.m., Deacon Dave Loecke
Silver Creek Methodist Church
Thursday, April 1 – Maundy Thursday, ecumenical service at Rowley Methodist Church, 7 p.m.
Friday, April 2 – Good Friday ecumenical service at Rowley Presbyterian Church, 7 p.m.
Sunday, April 4 – Easter, 9 a.m.
OELWEIN
Sacred Heart Church
Friday, April 2 – Good Friday, 6 p.m.
Saturday, April 3 – Holy Saturday, 8 p.m.
Sunday, April 4 – Easter, 10:30 a.m.
ROWLEY
First Presbyterian Church
Thursday, April 1 – Ecumenical Maundy Thursday service with Holy Communion at the United Methodist Church of Rowley, 7 p.m. Social distancing and masking guidelines apply.
Friday, April 2 – Ecumenical Good Friday service, 7 p.m.
Sunday, April 4 – Easter worship with Holy Communion, 9 a.m.
Please mask and maintain six feet of distance between family groups. Masks available at church, if needed. An online version of all of these services may be found on the church’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Ask Pastor Lisa Ross Thedens for the link.
Rowley Methodist Church
Thursday, April 1 – Maundy Thursday, ecumenical service, 7 p.m.
Friday, April 2 – Good Friday ecumenical service at Rowley Presbyterian Church, 7 p.m.
Sunday, April 4 – Easter, 10:30 a.m.
STANLEY
Stanley Union Church
Friday, April 2 – Good Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 4 – Easter, 9:30 a.m.
STRAWBERRY POINT
Strawberry Point United Methodist Church
Friday, April 2, 6:30 p.m. – Remember the events of Maundy Thursday, the Last Supper, and Good Friday.
Sunday, April 4 – Easter Celebration Service with communion – remember Jesus’ resurrection, 10:30 a.m.
WALKER
United Methodist Church
Sunday, April 4 – Easter service, 10 a.m.
WINTHROP
Church of Christ United
Friday, April 2 – Good Friday, in person at 7 p.m. and livestreamed/online. Prayer vigil from 8 p.m. on Good Friday until 7 a.m. on Easter Sunday (livestreamed).
Sunday, April 4 – Easter Sunrise Service, no in-person service, online at 7 a.m. and after. In-person at 10:30 a.m. and livestreamed/online.
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church
Friday, April 2 – Good Friday, 3 p.m.
Saturday, April 3 – Easter Saturday, vigil service, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 4 – Easter, mass at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.