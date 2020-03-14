OELWEIN – When you’re watching a TV show with the closed captioning engaged, have you ever wondered who or what is responsible for the words flashing across the screen?
Your choices are…
- A computer at the network/station headquarters
- A person at a keyboard in the TV studio
- An individual in a home-based business in a place like Iowa
If you guessed “C,” you wouldn’t be wrong! Dana Bostian of Oelwein has been a closed captioner working from her home office since 2001. An independent contractor with her own company, Dana works with captioning companies that have contracts with TV stations and syndicated “offline” programming.
A Typical Day
Dana’s daily on-air schedule includes closed captioning for local TV stations across the country. A typical day looks something like this:
- 5 to 7 a.m. – Tampa
- 9 to 10 a.m. – Dallas
- 11 to 11:30 a.m. – Detroit
- 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Omaha
- 12 to 1 p.m. – Salt Lake City
- 1 to 2 p.m. – San Diego
- 2 to 3 p.m. – Tampa (again)
- 5 to 5:30 p.m. – Nashville
In her earlier years as a closed captioner, Dana lent her skills to MSNBC and Fox News. In 2007, she terminated her work for those stations because, “It was just too depressing, too negative,” she said.
Her favorite shows/programs to work on are “the live news programs for local stations like the one in Tampa Bay, or the [offline] Steve Harvey Show,” Dana said.
Dana almost appeared on an episode of Harvey’s show (that she later captioned) when it was being taped in Chicago. “I got to approve my outfit, and they did my hair and makeup,” she said.
However, the show was running long, so her appearance didn’t happen.
“I still got to have my hair and makeup done!” she said with a smile.
Closed Captioning vs Subtitling
Closed captioning and subtitling are two different things. Subtitling involves using the exact words from a video’s dialogue. It is assumed that the person reading can hear the audio but needs help following fast dialogue or understanding a foreign-language film.
In closed captioning, it is assumed that the reader cannot hear, or has limited hearing abilities. In addition to providing the dialogue, the closed captioner also types in comments about background noises – such as a roaring crowd, a cough, etc.
Court Reporting
Before becoming a closed captioner, Dana spent 13 years as a court reporter. For about six months, she did both jobs.
When asked how she came to be a court reporter, Dana says it was thanks to her mom’s jury duty service.
In high school, Dana said, “I wanted to be a legal secretary. When my mom was on a jury, she talked to the court reporter about her job during a break. When I found out how much money I could make [as a court reporter], that was it!”
She trained for her career at American Institute of Business in Des Moines.
“There were 72 in my class – 16 passed – there was a 75 percent dropout rate at that time. You had to be certified, and testing was just twice a year. I took mine the weekend before I got married.”
And she passed the exam.
According to Dana, there is an industry shortage in court reporting. Court reporters can work as freelancers or for a full-time employer. Over the years, she has attended job fairs to promote the profession.
But be aware – to be certified in Iowa, court reporters must be able to type a minimum of 225 words per minute!
Transition to Closed Captioning
“I had a 10-year-old and a two-year-old at home. A deposition scheduled for one hour could last five hours. One scheduled for eight hours could last just half an hour,” Dana said. It was a scheduling mess.
The career switch to something home-based was the right thing for her and her family. Dana’s husband Jerry is the assistant manager at Oelwein’s Fareway Meat & Grocery. Their oldest child Levi, 27, is a software engineer who lives in Cedar Rapids with his wife Betsy (nee Schmitz). Youngest child, Penn, 19, is a student at Aurora University in Illinois.
“In the late ’90s, the industry changed and you could do closed captioning from home – it was brand new – and I was one of five [in the country] doing it,” she said.
Dana is certified nationally and by the state in real-time and pre-taped “offline” captioning.
She really loves her job as a closed captioner for mostly live programming. Dana says it’s her job to “get the story across accurately.”
When asked how she deals with capturing the words of a person who is hard to understand, or if there is a lot of background noise in the broadcast she’s working on, Dana said, “I type INAUDIBLE.”
Earlier this winter, Dana was providing closed captioning for hockey games. When asked how she deals with the spelling of foreign-sounding, unfamiliar names, she said, “I can look them up during two-minute [commercial] breaks. It’s amazing how much you can get done in two minutes.”
When asked about some of her biggest captioning moments, she said, “My words appeared on the Megatron in Times Square [in New York City] with the video of Saddam Hussein’s statue coming down,” in Iraq.
Dana has also provided closed captioning for some live YouTube events and Canadian web conferences. She picks up extra jobs as they come up. When she needs time off, the captioning companies that contract her services find subs to fill the gap.
Dana spends 30 to 40 hours each week “on air.” In addition to that time, she connects and tests with each show approximately 10 or 15 minutes before it starts. She also makes reports about issues that occur during the broadcasts, like disconnections.
Dana gets a lot of support from her fellow closed captioners. They answer each other’s questions via email.
“It’s a tightknit group,” she said.
In addition to her work and her family, Dana volunteered with the local schools for 25 years and has been a school board member for the past eight years.