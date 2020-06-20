INDEPENDENCE – According to the International Swimming Pool and Spa Code (ISPSC), storable and hard-sided pools have greatly increased in popularity. Here are the hard and fast rules on owning a pool:
- Any pool more than 18 inches deep REQUIRES a 48-inch fence height as a barrier. This barrier will need to remain 3 feet from the pool and be able to be secured or locked.
- A pool with sidewalls greater than 48 inches serves as its own barrier, but ladders or steps used as means of access to the pool must be capable of being secured, locked, or removed to prevent access.
- A pool is considered an accessory use and is not permitted within the limits of the front yard (city code 3.10.01).
Pools are great fun, but require responsibility. These codes are for safety purposes and are required in the city of Independence. Enjoy the summer!
For further information regarding pools, or any other building- and code-related questions, please call Todd Sherrets at 319-327-7652 or email buildinginsp@indytel.com.