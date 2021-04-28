INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library (IPL) has further expanded its services and hours after the long haul of taking steps forward and back in order to adjust to the ebbs and flows of the pandemic. Some opportunities IPL provides may not be on your radar screen, but they are important for many in order to check out library materials and take advantage of services.
Curbside Services
IPL began providing curbside services for patrons immediately upon closure to the public last year. This service has been a lifeline for many in our community. Not only did it give community members a friendly face to see after being cooped up at home, it also kept people safe from exposure.
Parents with busy schedules make up one group that has found value in our curbside services. We’ve had some reserve book bundles, board books for the little ones, and even some who just give us the ages of their children and what they are interested in and our staff selects the items for them. Several seniors have also enjoyed reserving materials online or calling us for suggestions. Recommendations have gone beyond books and audiobooks as some inquire about movies to watch from our large collection of DVDs. All of these items can be picked up curbside.
We’ve also had patrons in need of copies made or faxes sent where they call or email to give us a heads up they are coming, and we can assist through curbside. If you’re not sure how things work or what is or is not available, give us a call at 319-334-2470 and we can walk you through it.
Homebound Services
IPL has been providing homebound services to patrons residing within the city limits of Independence for many years. This service does have a few eligibility requirements. Patrons are eligible for this program for the following reasons: a temporary hardship due to a major illness/injury, an ongoing need due to physical handicap, those with a long-term illness, and homebound seniors.
If you don’t already have an IPL library card and you would like to sign up for homebound services, we can bring an application to you and get the paperwork completed as long as you meet the eligibility requirements for homebound. Again, we can deliver books, audiobooks, DVDs, magazines, and paper copies of reading logs, etc., to enable participation in our various reading programs. We take the time to find out your interests and do our best to bring you relevant materials. Not sure if you qualify for this service? Give us a call at 319-334-2470 or email iplprograms@gmail.com and we’d be happy to help!