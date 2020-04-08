INDEPENDENCE – As motorists approach the corner of 220th Street and the Quasky Diagonal corner, they will encounter a simple sign, “Honk for Conk.”
It is a reference to the wedding anniversary of Carroll and Marian Conklin. They will be celebrating 70 years on Thursday, April 9. They were married on Easter Sunday in 1950 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.
Because of social distancing in this time of the coronavirus, the couple will not be receiving guests at their home. But that doesn’t mean friends, family, and passersby can’t share an audible greeting by honking their horn to let them know they are not too isolated.
Signs were set up by their kids to let everyone know the family raised five children and have six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Cards and honks may be given to the couple at 2169 220th Street, Independence, IA 50644.