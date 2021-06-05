INDEPENDENCE – The efforts of Zechariah Cartledge, the young man behind the Running 4 Heroes organization, continue to receive national attention.
Zechariah developed a passion for running when he was only five years old. At the age of seven, he began competing in various 5K events around his Florida community. In October of 2017, Zechariah ran in the Tunnel to Towers 5K in Orlando alongside dozens of first responders, many of whom ran the race in their full gear. He learned about an officer who died as a part of the 9/11 attack. This sparked Zechariah to want to run with first responders more, and to honor them. This led to the creation of the non-profit Running 4 Heroes and their mission to raise funds for the Tunnel to Towers organization.
Zechariah then began running to honor all law enforcement and first responders who had fallen in the line of duty. Just this year he ran a mile in honor of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith of Independence and another for Correctional Officer Robert McFarland, who lost his life at the Anamosa State Penitentiary.
Zechariah will be coming to Independence Junior/Senior High School on Saturday, June 12, to run in tribute to all fallen first responders who have died in the line of duty who are from Iowa.
The event will start at 10 a.m., and the public is invited to come and cheer on Zechariah and be a part of honoring our first responders and law enforcement heroes.
The event is sponsored by Honor and Respect, a non-profit based in Marion. Honor and Respect started in 2018 when current Marion Police Officer and U.S. Air Force veteran Ron Slagle prayed about how he and his family could help first responders and military personnel with the current mental health crisis. Their mission is to let first responders know that they are not alone. Through fundraising, they are able to donate to various organizations that share their mission in helping our nation’s heroes make their mental health a priority.
Honor and Respect raises funds through the sale of shoes, shirts, wristbands, and other items on their website, honor-respect.com.
“We are the sole athletic shoe sponsor for Zechariah Cartledge with Running 4 Heroes,” said Ron Slagle, founder. “Zechariah is a great young man who stands for all that is good in America and honors true heroes that protect our communities across our nation.”
In addition to the website, Slagle has set up a display at Em’s Coffee Co. in downtown Independence.
“The stand that is in Em’s is used to get the word out on what we are doing with our trademark athletic shoes and, more importantly, the way behind it all,” said Slagle. “We are committed to returning all, 100 percent of the profits from all the sales which includes shoes and all apparel to organizations that help our first responders and military members with making their mental health a priority. Our secondary mission of support is to financially support the orgs/groups that bring honor and positive recognition to our nation’s heroes.”
Visit honor-respect.com for more information on the products they offer and the organizations they support.