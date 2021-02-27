INDEPENDENCE – Hope Wesleyan Church asks, “How do we explain the impossible?”
There are a lot of questions surrounding miracles in our culture today. What are miracles? Are they real? Do they still happen? Why do some people experience them and others don’t? What is God’s purpose in a miracle?
Hope Wesleyan Church invites you to attend a special viewing of the movie “Miracles from Heaven” on Sunday, February 28, at 6 p.m. The movie is based on the incredible true story and memoir of Christy Beam (Jennifer Garner). When Christy discovers her 10-year-old daughter Anna (Kylie Rogers) has a rare, incurable disease, she becomes a ferocious advocate for her daughter’s healing as she searches for a solution. As Christy searches, she befriends Angela Bradford (Queen Latifah), who helps bring everyday joy and hope back to the Beam family. After Anna has a freak accident, an extraordinary miracle unfolds in the wake of her dramatic rescue that leaves medical specialists mystified, her family’s faith restored, and their community inspired.
The film “Miracles from Heaven” invites viewers to experience the true story of one family’s encounter with God’s unfailing love and constant presence during an incredible journey from hardship to healing.
Starting Sunday, March 7, Hope Wesleyan is hosting a four-week sermon series based on the movie to help people discover more about miracles and what they mean today. The series is designed to take people on a journey to find deeper faith, or perhaps discover faith for the first time.
“We serve a God who longs to work in our lives in incredible ways. He invites us to trust Him with the deepest issues we face,” said Bob Solon, senior pastor of Hope Wesleyan Church.
Instead of charging admission to the movie, Hope Wesleyan urges attendees to bring toiletry items to donate to the Independence Area Food Pantry. A free-will offering will be received at the concession stand. All proceeds will be given to the food pantry as well.
Masks are required for general seating. Limited “mask-free” seating is available on a first come, first served basis.
Hope Wesleyan is located at 505 4th Avenue NE in Independence.
For more information, please contact the church office at 319-334-7148 or visit the website at www.hopewesleyan.org.