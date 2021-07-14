INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church will resume the “Hot Dog Fridays” free community meal beginning Friday, July 16. Serving will be from 12 to 1 p.m.
COVID-19 precautions will still be in effect due to the recent dominance of the Delta variant in Iowa and since all are not fully vaccinated. Please wear a mask except when eating. Respect distancing among each other of at least three feet. Do not attend if you are showing respiratory or COVID symptoms of fever, fatigue, runny nose, sore throat, or headache, or have been in recent contact with a person with COVID.
We are looking forward to again seeing and serving you. All are welcome for sharing of food and fellowship. The community meal will be held in the church Parish Hall at 202 2nd Avenue NE, Independence, each following Friday.