INDEPENDENCE – A simple distraction led to a heartfelt homecoming on Wednesday afternoon.
Independence Junior/Senior High School Assistant Principal Dewey Hupke visited Mrs. Butler’s English class. He asked to pause the lesson on Huckleberry Finn and told the kids that, because it was “Assistant Principal Day,” he was going to play a quick game of “Heads Up, Seven Up” with them.
The game starts with students putting their heads on their desks, closing their eyes, and raising a thumb. Then another group (often times seven) silently walks around and touches a student’s thumb. The seven go to the front and the class raises their heads. Those with touched thumbs then take turns guessing who touched them.
The students played along, and put their heads down and thumbs up. That’s when the “Seven” came into the room. This time, those who entered were Principal John Howard, Counselor Shalon Frye, Army National Guard Specialist Blake Hoth, and Hoth’s mom Jennifer McMurrin. Hoth walked up and quietly touched only one thumb, that of his brother, Brady Clark.
Mr. Hupke called “Heads Up” and, to the surprise of Brady and the confusion of the class, there was Blake in uniform.
The brothers gave a quick embrace and the story unfolded for everyone.
Blake, a 2016 Independence graduate, is completing his first year of training in the Guard. He told most of his family he would be coming home in April, but everyone decided to tell Brody it was going to be May. Blake arrived at the Waterloo Regional Airport Wednesday afternoon with approximately 100 fellow soldiers from Company C, 1-133d Infantry BN.
Blake said he always wanted to join the military. His uncle, John Hoth, spent just over 20 years in the National Guard, where he served in several capacities dealing with communications and analyzing intelligence.
“I’m proud of him,” said John. “I always thought it was a good thing for a young person to join the military. I learned discipline and gained maturity.”
As a part of his infantry training, Specialist Hoth has spent time in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.
For now, Brady is keeping up solid grades as a junior. He enjoys Mustang football and wrestling, and plans to study business management in college and be an entrepreneurial business owner.