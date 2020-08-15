BUCHANAN COUNTY – County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Cindy Gosse wants to inform voters of Buchanan County the absentee ballot request forms that voters are receiving right now were not sent by her office or that of the Iowa Secretary of State. Political party organizations are sending these using a very outdated voter list.
Included on their lists are residents who have passed away. However, official registration records for the county and state have cancelled these registrations properly. If you receive a request for a member of your family who has passed and you want to confirm the record has been removed, please call the county auditor’s office, 319-334-4109.
Later this month, all active registered voters will receive an official absentee ballot request form from the Iowa Secretary of State. If you wish to vote by mail and have not already submitted a request, please complete the entire form and mail it to the auditor’s office.