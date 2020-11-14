BUCHANAN COUNTY – Does your business need to get organized? The final Buchanan County Economic Development webinar for 2020 can help!
Optimizing Your Process Documentation Efforts will be held on Thursday, November 19, from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. This webinar will help you dealthe majority of issues that organizations face. These issues typically are rooted in either people or process, and if your processes have not been defined, optimized, documented, and delegated, you aren’t giving your people one of the most important tools they need to succeed – the business playbook.
So how are your people going to do their best work? Join us as our guest, Jesse DePriest, an executive lean leader with First National Bank and independent consultant, demonstrates how to expedite and optimize the rigorous process documentation process.
This one-hour webinar is designed to help organizations understand how to make the most of their process documentation efforts – before, during, and after the documentation has been done. DePriest will discuss the options and answer your questions. You’ll learn what to document, which level of process hierarchy should be used and when, who should be involved in the decisions, and how to ensure that everyone understands, values, and follows your processes. This will lead to increased consistency, accountability, and scalability going forward.
To sign up for this webinar, go to www.growbuchanan.com/webinar/. Or, contact Buchanan County Economic Development Director Lisa Kremer at director@growbuchanan.com or call 319-334-7497.
Buchanan County Economic Development has been working in cooperation with Iowa State University’s Center for Industrial Research and Service (CIRAS) to provide these webinars for the businesses and industries within Buchanan County. Thank you for all who have participated, and thank you especially to CIRAS and Steven Wilson for providing quality webinars for the businesses and industries of Buchanan County!