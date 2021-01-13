INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Fair Association is grateful for the community support for its first drive-through fish and chicken fry last Friday. There were a couple of hiccups with running out of food, routing traffic, and the wait, but all of those issues will be addressed this at this Friday’s upcoming event.
In response to concerns about traffic being backed up along 12th Street and 2nd Avenue, customers will be asked to enter the fairgrounds at the east entrance along 12th Street and wind through the campus to the 4-H Building, where the line will split and orders and payments will be accepted. Cost is $10 per person, $5 for kids ages 5 to 10, and kids under 5 eat free.
To speed things up, an additional fryer has been acquired, and all meals will be two pieces of fish, two pieces of chicken, sides (baked beans, baked potato, coleslaw, dinner roll), and cookies made by the “Power of Pie” ladies in the county.
“We are so grateful for everyone’s patience during the first fish fry, and hope that they come on out for our next two,” said Molly Dennie, fair manager. “We have increased our food order and are prepared to serve even more people.”
Two more Buchanan County Fair Association fish and chicken fries will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, January 15, and Friday, January 29.
Proceeds of the events will go toward fairground improvements. One of the long-term improvements will be a new 4-H building. The “Building a Fair Future” campaign kickoff is set for Wednesday, January 20, at the current 4H building from 5 to 7 p.m. A short program starts at 5:30 p.m.
“Anyone who is interested in learning more about the capital campaign is welcome to stop by!” said Dennie. “It is a come-and-go, open house style event, so even if someone just has 15 minutes in their schedule, we would love to see them.”
Masks will be required, but no RSVP is necessary.