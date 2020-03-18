INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club met February 25, 2020 at the Senior Center for a delicious gumbo luncheon on (Shrove) Fat Tuesday. President Cindy Walton opened the meeting with members reciting the Conservation Pledge.
Roll call was answered with “Favorite Heirloom Flower.” Mary Steuben read the December minutes, and Linda Bowden gave the treasurer’s report. A bill for creating and mailing the Book of Evidence yearbook was presented. Lynda Fiester will mentor volunteer Karen Ohrt in creating next year’s 2020 booklet. Clipboards were passed around to sign up for bringing supplies needed for the March and April club meetings. President Cindy Walton read thank-you notes for recent club donations.
District Director Shirley Bergman reported that the annual district reports were sent in a timely fashion. She also shared the news that retired FGC Regional Director Fran Stueck’s husband, Ted, passed away. Shirley sent a sympathy card on behalf of the club. She also reminded club members who wish to attend the district meeting in Decorah in May to bring the $20 registration fee to the March meeting.
Jean Rouse shared February’s “Tips & Tricks.” She reviewed Joel Karsten’s Straw Bale Gardening. Jean learned that 12-18 days is the length of time needed to condition the straw bale with nitrogen-rich fertilizer and water. The bale of straw is then used as an alternative to a raised vegetable bed. Joel’s experiments found that 25 percent of the plants grew exceedingly better than expected, 50 percent of the yield grew really well, while 25 percent did not produce satisfactory results.
For the conservation tip, Joellen Yeager read excerpts from a Waterloo Courier article entitled “Return of the Trumpeter Swan.” This majestic bird had been extinct from Iowa for more than 100 years, but is now making a comeback to our state. The trumpeter swan is the only swan native to Iowa. Iowa DNR and numerous individuals have helped out with projects for the swan’s return to Iowa’s wetlands. Fifty-five nesting pairs were reported in Iowa last year. Since 1998, 699 known trumpeter swans have found their home in Iowa.
Under new business items, Cindy Walton reviewed club policy to read that memorials for club members and their spouses will be a $20 donation. Any additional gestures would be in the form of a sympathy card on behalf of the club. Also, under new business, club members will now be responsible for signing up for meals at the previous month’s meetings. There will no longer be a telephone-calling tree to confirm meals. Members are responsible for phoning in their own cancellation plans to the meeting location, on the Tuesday before the meeting, if a member has previously signed up for a meal and then would be unable to join for the meal.
Lynda Fiester reminded club members that Saturday, May 9, from 8 to 11 a.m. will be the date for the annual club plant sale. Setup days are scheduled for Thursday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Friday, May 8, from 12 to 3 p.m. Bring in donated plants at that time.
We are still looking for available digging sites. If local citizens have garden plants that need to be divided and would like to donate them for the plant sale, please contact Cindy Walton.
Lynda also passed out the flower show fair schedule for 2020. This year’s theme is “The Roaring 2020s.” Flower exhibits and entries can be set up on Monday, July 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. and on Tuesday, July 7, from 8 to 11:30 a.m. The flower show will be held on July 7 and 8 at the Garden Gate Building at the Buchanan County Fairgrounds.
The free “Kids’ Make and Take” event is scheduled for Thursday, July 9, from 3 to 5 p.m.
Lynda also invited interested club and community members to check out the Master Gardener Symposium that will be held on Saturday, February 29, at the Presbyterian Church in Independence. Also, coming up soon is the Relay For Life daffodil sales. Sorting of flowers will be held at the Presbyterian Church from 8:30 to 9 a.m. on March 10.
Some additional miscellaneous events will be coming up soon, announced by Cindy Walton. There will be a “Black Earth” open house in Aurora on May 3. Details to follow. Quasqueton Garden Club members have extended an invitation to join them on April 16 at the Quasky Community Center to hear the owner of The Trendy Tulip in Independence speak on “Succulents and Hanging Baskets.” Free seed packets as a promotion from “Plant America” were available for club members to try out.
Ruth Hamilton presented an informational program entitled “Four Seasons Hydrangeas.”
Hydrangeas are beautiful, flowering perennial shrubs whose flowers can be dried and preserved for winter enjoyment. The best time to plant hydrangeas is in spring or early fall. The shrubs are stressed by heat and can wilt if too dry.
Hydrangeas need some protection from wind, and good drainage is vital. An inch of water per week is recommended, but overwatering can hurt the plant. Hydrangeas in a northern planting zone need at least six hours of sunlight per day.
Ruth learned that some hydrangea cultivars don’t bloom consistently in Iowa because our winters are too cold for old growth to survive, and they die back – resulting in no blooms. These can’t be pruned after late summer, or next year’s blooms may be cut off. However, the correct time to prune hydrangeas depends on whether they bloom on new or old wood. Get to know the variety you have and save the plant tag on plant care after purchase.
Ruth shared that different types of hydrangeas include big leaf (most common), oak leaf (leaves turn red in autumn), panicle (tree form), snowball or smooth (large white ball), and lace-cap (partial bloom). Some cultivars and varieties are naturally blue, pink, or white; however, the flower color can often be altered through adjustment of the pH of the soil. Adding sulfur to the soil to make it acidic will create blue blossoms, while the addition of garden lime to make the soil alkaline will form pink blossoms. White flowers are indications that the soil pH is neutral.
Ruth gave success tips for cutting and drying hydrangeas. Try planting a new variety this year!