INDEPENDENCE – Thanks to an employment program funded through BDF (Building Directions for Families), Independence fire hydrants were scraped down and repainted this summer.
“The program teaches students how to apply for jobs, interviewing skills, and financial literacy,” said Beth Ownby of BDF.
While the students were selected to participate, participation is voluntary. Ownby also said the program used to also cover students’ shopping and preparing their lunch.
“Unfortunately, that wasn’t an option this year,” she said.
This summer, the students received a weekly stipend for the work they performed. If they completed at least 80 percent of their scheduled hours, they received a bonus stipend. The program normally accommodates up to 10 students, but with COVID-19 there were fewer this year.
“I know these students worked really hard and in some pretty miserable weather,” said Ownby.