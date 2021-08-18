INDEPENDENCE – Independence Area Community Theater (IACT) will be holding open auditions for their fall production of Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None.” No experience is required to participate!
The play will be performed in mid to late November of this year.
Adults who are interested in auditioning should plan to attend either of the two scheduled auditions, which will be on Friday, August 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, August 21, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Both auditions will be held at First United Methodist Church, 313 2nd Street SE, in Independence.
If you are interested in participating but unable to attend either of the scheduled audition times, please contact Sarah Rothman, IACT president, or the play’s director, Alan Bowers, both of Independence.