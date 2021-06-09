INDEPENDENCE – Independence Area Community Theater (IACT) is holding improvisation workshops/classes this month for a variety of ages – from youth who have finished sixth grade through adulthood.
The two remaining classes will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, and June 22. Cost is $5 per person per class. The sessions involve 90 minutes of hands-on learning to better prepare yourself for group improv. Group improv scenes will follow near the end of the series.
Each workshop/class is open to those who have finished sixth grade and older, improv beginners, or those who have experience, and they will section off as needed at each workshop date. The location will be provided once the signup form is completed.
The signup form is available at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfL2GMcRVphoGYIlAkVaygfUUL2otu-LaYYgkOhPwCyVCgTpA/viewform.
In addition, IACT is sponsoring a talent show in Riverwalk Park as part of the July 3 celebrations. Talent show auditions will be from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, on the basement stage of the Methodist church, 313 2nd Street SE. The talent show will be held during Celebrate Indee on Saturday, July 3, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on the basketball court at Riverwalk Park. Keep auditions and talent show material at a PG rating. All ages welcome to audition and participate.
See the event link at https://fb.me/e/29AuXI5ya. Find the signup form for talent show auditions at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd5W9NCbnhKUfnfsJUeZ6rSUsdRkt19Ii07ueezwdTNdOPLXQ/viewform