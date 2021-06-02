INDEPENDENCE – Independence Area Community Theater (IACT) will be holding three improvisation workshops/classes for all ages this month.
The classes will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, June 8, 15, and 22. Cost is $5 per person per class. The sessions involve 90 minutes of hands-on learning to better prepare yourself for group improv. Group improv scenes will follow near the end of the series. If you want the full experience, please sign up for all three improvisation workshops.
Each workshop/class is open to all ages, improv beginners, or those who have experience, and we will section off as needed at each workshop date. The location will be provided once the signup form is completed.
Please visit IACT Improvisation Workshops Event under IACT’s Facebook page for further details, and don’t forget to fill out the signup form!
In addition, IACT is sponsoring a talent show in Riverwalk Park as part of the July 3 celebrations. Talent show auditions will be from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, at Riverwalk Park. The talent show will be held Saturday, July 3, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Please keep the auditions and talent show to a PG rating.
All ages are welcome to audition and participate!
A link to the Facebook event is available at https://fb.me/e/29AuXI5ya.