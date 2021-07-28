INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Community School District (ICSD) board of education conducted its monthly meeting, beginning at 6 p.m., on Monday, July 19, at the administrative building. In attendance were board members Eric Smith, Kim Hansen, Jennifer Sornson, Gina Trimble, and Brad Bleichner, as well as Superintendent Russell Reiter, Laura Morine (board secretary), and administrators John Howard, Cheri Reed, and Kay Reidy.
An addition to the agenda was consideration of approval of the high school band and choir charter bus contract for the December 2021 trip to Florida.
After some discussion regarding the Iowa Association of School Boards’ legislative priorities, the board chose its top four for the district in a 5-0 vote. Those include mental health, supplemental state aid, local accountability and decision making, and preschool.
Comments
Supt. Reiter reported that:
- The district has a new company hosting board policies, agendas, and minutes on the website, and the items are now searchable.
- Dunkerton approved sharing a transportation director with Independence.
- Elementary summer school classes are underway.
- The voter-approved physical plant and equipment levy is set to expire in 2023. The levy is current at 40 cents. He said the district should consider increasing the levy amount to cover maintenance costs for buildings.
- Reiter also reviewed some legislative changes for education.
Presentations
At previous meetings, the board has discussed board policies 503.1 and 503.4 and the good conduct code in the coach/sponsor handbook, and the terminology they contain. Junior/Senior High Principal John Howard gave a presentation on the difference between the two and will work on finding new language to help distinguish between the student conduct and good conduct policies.
New Business
The board considered approval of the following items:
- Construction change orders – motion carried, 5-0.
- High school marching band charter bus contract for October 9, 2021, with Windstream – motion carried, 5-0.
- Buchanan County Success Center handbook for 2021-22 – motion carried, 5-0.
- Audit proposal from Carney, Alexander, Marold & Co., LLP for 2022 through 2024 – motion carried, 5-0.
- Resolution authorizing transfer of General Fund to Student Activities Fund for expenses remaining due to COVID-19 pandemic activities – roll call vote – Sornson, aye; Trimble, aye; Bleichner, aye; Hansen, aye; and Smith, aye. Motion carried 5-0.
- There was no motion to consider approval of the updated 2021-22 school calendar, so no action was taken. As reported in the Bulletin Journal last week, the board received a recommendation from Supt. Reiter to delay the start of the school year by one week to August 30 in order to allow more time for the completion of the renovation projects at East Elementary and West Elementary. In discussion, the board decided to wait until the scheduled work session on August 2 to decide whether to delay the start of classes. (See more about this in an upcoming edition of the Bulletin Journal.)
- High school band and choir charter bus contract for December 2021 to Florida – motion carried 5-0.
The meeting adjourned at 7:37 p.m. to conduct a work session. Erin Burmeister, director of school improvement, and Principal Howard gave a presentation on what standard reference grading looks like compared to traditional grading. Burmeister and Howard recommend standard reference grading for seventh grade, as that has been their grading system since kindergarten.
The session ended at 8:45 p.m.