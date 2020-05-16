INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Community School District (ICSD) held a special meeting on Tuesday, May 5, livestreamed on the district’s Facebook page, followed by an exempt session for negotiation strategies.
Old Business
It was reported that school administration and staff members conducted a Zoom meeting with HSR to discuss the facility renovation projects planned for East Elementary and West Elementary. HSR hopes to visit the ICSD campus in late May.
New Business
Matt Gillaspie from Piper Sandler joined the meeting via Zoom to report on the bond bids for the district’s facility renovation projects. According to Gillaspie, the general obligation bonds have received three bids.
“…the lowest with a 1.87 percent interest rate that’s hard to beat,” Gillaspie said.
Gillaspie told the board that some of the more aggressive banks aren’t in the bond market right now, and that the interest rate could have been as low as 1.2 percent four to six weeks ago. In his opinion regarding the market, “the sky is not falling.”
Board member Gina Trimble commented, “The bids show that banks are optimistic about the future.”
Gillaspie indicated that this is an unusual time for SAVE bonds. He said that three weeks prior to the meeting, big banks were still aggressively buying Iowa public school bonds. Banks like JPMorgan Chase have stepped out of this market to help with the SBA guarantee program amid the COVID-19 crisis.
“Hopefully, banks like this will be back in the market soon,” Gillaspie said.
Regarding the SAVE bonds, only a verbal, non-formal proposal with a 2.5 percent interest rate had been received, so the board removed that item from the meeting agenda. The bid process will remain open and, if a formal bid is received, the board may call a meeting to review and possibly approve it.
Eric Smith, board president, said that since the projects aren’t “shovel-ready,” waiting a few weeks for formal SAVE bids to come in is reasonable.
The board has options to consider regarding the facility projects – such as abandoning the East/West projects and not refinance the bonds or to go through a conventional bond sale that is much longer and costlier. At this time, the board is waiting for official bids on the SAVE bonds.
Board Action
The board removed from the agenda two items:
- Financing proposals opened and reviewed by the superintendent, board secretary, board president, and the placement agent for the approximately $10,000,000 school infrastructure sales, service, and use tax revenue refunding bonds, Series 2020
- Resolution directing the sale of approximately $10,000,000 school infrastructure sales, service, and use tax revenue refunding bonds, Series 2020
On a 5-0 vote, the board approved the financing proposals opened and reviewed by the superintendent, board secretary, board president, and the placement agent for the approximately $5,207,000 general obligation school refunding bonds, Series 2020.
In a unanimous 5-0 roll call vote, the board approved the resolution directing the sale of approximately $5,207,000 general obligation school refunding bonds, Series 2020, from Key Government Finance at 1.87 percent with a call date of June 1, 2021, and maturity of 2026.
It was noted that $204,000 was saved with the 2020 surplus levy, $224,2909 was saved with the 2021 surplus levy, and $455,039 will be saved by the lower interest rate and new maturity date that is six years earlier than the original bond. This is a total savings of $883,329 for the district on the general obligation bonds issued to build the high school in 2012.
Superintendent Russell Reiter said about the board’s action on the bonds, “The district refinanced our existing general obligation bonds with a savings of approximately $455,000 and, with the pre-levy work that’s already been done, we’re saving the community more than $880,000. We’re happy we can take advantage of the low-interest rates, save taxpayer money, and put together a solid facilities plan for the next generation.”
In other action, the board approved (5-0) the graduate candidates for 2020.
COVID-19 Update
Superintendent Reiter reported that he’s been working with the administration team on the Return to Learn plan that must be filed with the Department of Education. He’s been involved with many Zoom meetings with the Department of Education as well as in discussions with other school districts to determine how to move forward to educate students in these unprecedented times.