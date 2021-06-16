INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Community School District (ICSD) board of education met on Monday, May 18, at the junior/senior high auditorium, starting at 6 p.m. Superintendent Russell Reiter thanked the board members for their dedicated service in honor of School Board Recognition Month.
Recognition of retiring teachers was postponed due to a conflict of engagements for one of the retirees.
Special thanks were offered to retiring support staff (who were not in attendance) – Dick Mason, Terri Janaszak, Vicki Neumann, Brenda Hulse, Sandy Johnson, and Marlyce Kotouc.
Presentation
A presentation regarding the success plan for at-risk students was given by Director of School Improvement Erin Burmeister and Student Success Coordinator/Truancy Officer Kris Martin. The plan is in place at East Elementary, West Elementary, and the junior/senior high school.
Burmeister said that among the program’s goals are improving daily district-wide attendance to 97 percent, achieving a 100 percent graduation rate, and making students feel connected, engaged, and supported.
Martin talked about the intervention, mentoring, and counseling programming in place, including structured intervention rooms, after-school study tables, student success rooms, and reading supports for small groups of children.
Director Gina Trimble asked about the number of students in the district’s at-risk program. Burmeister said that historical at-risk numbers in the district are 15 to 20 percent; since the start of the pandemic, the remote learning that took place, the numbers are more like 30 percent. Martin has met with a number of families to bring students back to on-site learning, an important first step in addressing their at-risk status.
Burmeister said the district is seeking to hire a social worker, and Supt. Reiter said they are looking to make that a shared 50-50 position with East Buchanan. Supplemental funding through the state would help pay the costs of that position.
Updates/Old Business
Supt. Reiter provided updates on a number of items, including his work with HSR on HVAC improvements at West Elementary and the junior/senior high. This expense will be covered by ESSER funding, not the bond proceeds. The East/West construction project is progressing nicely. He also said that summer school will start this year in July.
During discussion of the revision of the Independence Education Support Personnel (IESP) contract for the 2021-22 fiscal year, Board Vice President Kim Hansen said not all of the language was placed in the contract. Board Secretary Laura Morine said that the language will be added to the handbook, as in previous years, and what wasn’t in the handbook would be brought to the board when that body approves the graduated salary schedule.
Hansen moved to amend the amendment for the 2021-22 to the Independence Educational Support Personnel (IESP) contract that was previously adopted on April 21, 2021, to include the following language that was agreed upon during negotiations and appears on the signed tentative agreement – “Days for those no school excess days when set 45 days in advance to #2 in Article VIII – Employee Work Year B after professional development. Add the language of #3 Meeting with the Superintendent and/or SBO monthly. Date and time to be determined. Add the language of #4 – MOU – to create a hiring guide for all categories based on experience, similar to the custodian table, set by August 1, 2021. The amended amendment will be reviewed with the board president and IESP chief negotiators prior to it being posted on the district website by June 21, 2021.” Second by Director Tim O’Loughlin, motion carried 5-0.
New Business
Director Gina Trimble moved to approve the rescinding the COVID safety guidelines approved by the board on September 21, 2020, seconded by Director Jennifer Sornson. After board discussion, the motion carried, 3-2, with Hansen and O’Loughlin voting nay. Voting aye were Board President Eric Smith, Trimble, and Sornson.
The board approved the construction change orders for the East-West, 5-0.
On the matter of the renewal of the letter of continuation of the Iowa Department of Human Services – Buchanan County Juvenile Court School Coach Contract #JUV-18-LS-1-001 Fourth Amendment for 2021-22, the motion carried 5-0.
Registration and meal rates for 2021-22 were approved 5-0.
The bread bid from Pan-O-Gold for 2021-22 was approved 5-0.
The milk bid from Prairie Farms for 2021-22 was approved 5-0.
The AEA purchasing agreement for 2021-22 was approved 5-0.
The agreement for food service operations between Kidsville and the Independence Community School District for 2021-22 was approved 5-0.
The lease agreement with Moser Preschool and Daycare through July 31, 2022, was approved 5-0.
The statewide 4-year old voluntary preschool contract with Independence Community School District and Kidsville for 2021-22 was approved 5-0.
The statewide 4-year old voluntary preschool contract with Independence Community School District and Moser Preschool and Daycare for 2021-22 was approved 5-0.
The statewide 4-year old voluntary preschool contract with Independence Community School District and St. John Catholic School for 2021-22 was approved 5-0.
The statewide 4-year old voluntary preschool contract with Independence Community School District and Wee Care Preschool for 2021-22 was approved 5-0.
The joint education service agreement between Hawkeye Community College and Independence Community Schools for the Summer of 2021 was approved 5-0.
The 2021-22 catastrophic insurance renewal was approved 5-0.
Supt. Reiter thanked Matt O’Loughlin for his service to the school district as a director. O’Loughlin is resigning his position because he has moved out of the geographic district he was elected to represent. Reiter presented a plaque to O’Loughlin for his time on the board.
President Smith walked the board through the process of replacing the position on the board being vacated by O’Loughlin. Anyone interested in filling the vacant position for six months should contact a current board members or Laura Morine to obtain a questionnaire to be filled out and returned by June 10. The board will meet on June 15 to select the replacement. This seat will then be up for re-election in the fall.
Adjournment
The meeting was adjourned at 7:55 p.m. The board moved to the junior/senior high library for a discussion of negotiations strategies. The session ended at 8:40 p.m. and no official action was taken.