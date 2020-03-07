INDEPENDENCE – A special meeting and work session of the Independence Community School District (ICSD) board of education was held on March 2.
Special Meeting
In attendance were board members Eric Smith (president), Kim Hansen (vice president), Gina Trimble, Jennifer Sornson, and Matt O’Loughlin; Superintendent Russell Reiter; Board Secretary/Director of Finance Laura Morine; Jr/Sr High School Principal John Howard; Assistant Principal Dewey Hupke; seven teachers; and two para educators.
Old Business
A motion to approve the proposed 2020-21 school calendar was made by Trimble; the motion failed due to a lack of a second.
New Business
The board unanimously approved the new School Improvement Advisory Committee (SIAC) recommended courses for 2020-21.
Work Session
Preliminary 2020-21 Budget
Superintendent Reiter and Director of Finance Morine presented the preliminary budget with an estimated SSA rate of 2.3 percent since the SSA rate has not yet been set by our state legislators. The district will look at doing a surplus levy in order to pay off our debt sooner since one of the two General Obligation bonds will be paid off in June.
The board also discussed ways that the district could have flexibility in revenue streams without increasing the overall tax rate. The tax rate for the district is projected to decrease from last year.
Building Facilities Plan/Building Projects
The ICSD’s architecture firm, HSR, was in the district the end of February and visited the East Elementary and West Elementary facilities. During the walkthroughs, HSR received input from staff members. Supt. Reiter reviewed possible changes at East Elementary that would create additional classroom space, better utilize existing space, and increase security. He also touched on changes to lighting, flooring, and hallways. HSR will return with their ideas.
For West Elementary, there would be a more extensive remodel in order to eliminate the metal addition and then create a drive along the west side to help with traffic flow. An addition of four classroom and restrooms could be added on the south side to replace the lost classroom space due to the elimination of the west metal addition. HSR will bring back options for reconfiguring the facilities south of the kitchen/lunchroom.
Reiter also reviewed some preliminary plans for an additional gym on the north side of the jr/sr high school. There is a possibility that this gym space could be shared with the city. Reiter will continue to have conversations with the city on what that could look like.
Supt. Reiter handed out the current facility plan. The district is in the last year of that five-year plan, and the board needs to consider updating it for the next five years.
Future Work Session Dates
Morine reported that Monday, March 30, and Monday, April 13, are dates for future work sessions and the public hearing for the budget. She will try to get the budget published and the public hearing set for the March 30 meeting; however, if the state has not set the SSA rate by then, April 13 will be the public hearing. Future work session topics will include bond refinancing and board training through Iowa School Board Association.
School Board/Superintendent Communications
The board discussed different ways of communication between the board and Superintendent.