INDEPENDENCE – On Monday afternoon, Eric Smith of Rowley, president of the Independence Community School District (ICSD) board of education, answered questions about the ongoing renovations at East Elementary and West Elementary, and the potential impact of the project on the start of the upcoming school year.
As reported in a recent issue of the Bulletin Journal, the board of education will consider delaying the start of the 2021-22 school year from August 23 to August 30 at a work session on Monday, August 2. Since the July 19 board meeting, Superintendent Russell Reiter and his staff are looking at the time needed to get ready in the buildings – finding items stored over the summer, setting up classrooms, conducting professional development meetings, etc. – and exploring options.
“I am concerned with the impact delaying the start of school will have on families and staff, just as I am concerned with the challenge to staff to prepare the school for students in two days’ time,” Smith said.
In February of this year, Supt. Reiter told the board that the start date could be pushed back a week, and the calendar committee had an alternate calendar prepared for that. If there was a delay, it could be determined/announced at the July 19 board meeting. The board passed both the contract for substantial completion with Larson Construction and the 2021-22 calendar with the August 23 start date (and an alternate August 30 version) in February.
“In February, I supported the optimistic school calendar recommended by the school calendar committee. If substantial completion had occurred well ahead of the contracted date, school would have started at the earliest possible date,” Smith said.
According to state code, August 22 is the earliest possible school start date.
Currently serving his third term on the board, Smith earned degrees in mechanical and agricultural/biological engineering, and an MBA. He is an agricultural tractor engineer at John Deere in Waterloo. His education and professional background have benefitted all during his tenure with the school board. He was serving when the new junior/senior high was constructed; that building opened at the start of the 2013-14 school year.
Compared to that project, he said that the work at East and West “is more intense. This is February to August, vs. 18 months to a new building on a new site.”
The contract with Larson Construction states that substantial completion of the work will be completed by August 20. In legal terms, substantial completion means “a stage of a construction or building project or a designated portion of the project that is sufficiently complete, in accordance with the construction contract documents, so that the owner may use or occupy the building project or designated portion thereof for the intended purpose.”
Safety of students and staff is the primary concern of all involved in the project.
“Ultimately, the board is responsible for building safety for staff and students. Larson needs to say it’s safe for staff to enter to prepare for new school year,” Smith said.
Larson Construction has accommodated teaching and the timeline throughout the project. When noise was disturbing some classes when the work began, they moved personnel between East and West to perform other work. They’ve managed to work around the late arrival of materials, such as the steel trusses for the West addition. The company also has used alternate vendors to meet the timeline, and worked crews in shifts and on the weekends. Smith said he’s confident in what Larson is doing.
“I appreciate that Larson Construction has managed the renovation to meet the contracted substantial-completion date. This project has been challenged by delayed access to asbestos mitigation at East Elementary and delayed material delivery hampering construction and manufacturing nationwide.”
A good thing that happened before the end of the last school year was that two of the four 6th grade classes were relocated to “the wheel” at West, allowing the contractors to start working there.
Throughout the renovations, Reiter and Larson Construction have attended weekly subcontractor meetings. Smith, Reiter, and Board Vice President Kim Hansen attend owner/contractor meetings every other week.
On August 2, the board will walk through the buildings before the scheduled work session. The calendar, and a recommendation from Reiter based on options he’s explored, will be on the agenda.
Besides substantial completion, and the considerable cleanup of the construction areas, is the critical state inspection. The buildings can’t open – and school can’t start – without it. According to Smith, the state is requiring 48-hour notice for inspections.
The new bathrooms in the addition at West will be operational before school starts, and will support the needs of students and staff. The renovated ones won’t be available until the school starts hosting events in that building.
This summer’s renovations, as well as the other work performed around the campus over the last decade (including the football and baseball facilities), were made possible financially through the early payoff of bonds, the penny sales tax, and donations.
And what’s ahead for the district?
The board has discussed decommissioning East and West by 2030. Future boards could potentially oversee planning and construction of a new K-6 building south of the baseball field.