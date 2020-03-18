INDEPENDENCE – On Sunday evening, March 15, Governor Kim Reynolds announced a recommendation for all schools in the state of Iowa to close for a period of four weeks. This is to prevent and stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The Independence Community School District (ICSD) will adhere to this recommendation and will be closed until Tuesday, April 14.
This closure affects all-district programming, including before- and after-school activities, all athletic and extracurricular practices and competitions, and all weekend events. We are currently working to provide meals to our students, and we hope to provide information on this program in the near future. If you need to contact the school for any reason, please call the central office, as it will remain open during the next four weeks.
We know that this school closure will have an enormous impact on our students and families in the coming weeks. We will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available and decisions are announced. Please take precautions and stay healthy as we work through this incredibly challenging time in our communities, state, and nation.