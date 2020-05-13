LENEXA, Kansas – In conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded a total of $300,000 to 10 Iowa school districts to replace 15 older diesel school buses.
The funds are part of $11.5 million to replace 580 buses for 157 school bus fleets in 43 states and Puerto Rico, each of which will receive rebates through EPA’s Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) funding. The new buses will reduce pollutants that are linked to health problems such as asthma and lung damage.
The Independence Community School District (ICSD) was among the recipients with a grant of $40,000.
“Earth Day’s primary goal is to protect the environment for future generations. These rebates help do just that by continuing to improve air quality across the country and providing children with a safe and healthy way to get to school,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “While many fleets are currently off the road, when these local school districts start up again, EPA and the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act have helped equip them with cleaner running buses, moving farther along the route to healthier kids and communities.”
“We believe protecting the health of our children and youth is one of our primary missions,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford. “Removing old diesel-engines from our roads and replacing them with reduced-emission engines will provide further protection.”
ICSD’s Grant
“We are planning on using the $40,000 to replace two of our older manual buses,” said Kim Chesmore, ICSD transportation director. “We are going to be purchasing two buses from School Bus Sales that are propane. I am working on the grant to get everything started. We have until end of July to get the process done.”
“The Independence district is working hard to upgrade our bus fleet, so any time we have a chance to apply for grants, we do so,” said Russ Reiter, superintendent for ICSD. “We’re excited to hear that we were awarded the grant, and we’ll be looking to upgrade our fleet with safer and cleaner buses.”
“On behalf of the National School Transportation Association (NSTA), and in recognition of the 50th Earth Day, we would like to express our continued gratitude and support to EPA for their stewardship of the DERA program,” said NSTA President John Benish. “As our partnership continues to grow, many school bus contractors around the country have been able to upgrade their fleets with newer, cleaner, and more efficient buses. The beneficiaries of this partnership are the schoolchildren we transport every day, as well as the communities where we operate. We look forward to advancing this cause even more in the future.”
“Sometimes you don’t miss something until it’s not there, and many parents miss sending their kids to school on the convenient yellow school bus right now,” said Charlie Hood, executive director of the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services. “After we weather the coronavirus crisis, be assured that school buses will return, transporting students safely and economically. Especially with the budget challenges public schools will be facing for the foreseeable future, the EPA’s School Bus Rebate program is a boon. It helps school districts and contractors replace their old school buses with new ones that are more cost-effective and meet stringent, modern standards for reduced emissions and clean air. This 50th Earth Day is a great time to mark how DERA has been a plus for both taxpayers and the environment.”
Since 2008, the DERA program has funded more than 1,000 clean diesel projects across the country, reducing emissions in more than 70,000 engines.
A comprehensive list of the 2020 DERA school bus recipients can be found at www.epa.gov/dera/awarded-dera-rebates. For more information about the DERA program, visit www.epa.gov/cleandiesel.