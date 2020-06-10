INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Community School District (ICSD) held a commencement ceremony on Monday, June 8, in the jr./sr. high school auditorium.
The ceremony included a veteran color guard, Superintendent Russ Reiter, school board members, administrators, family, and a few special guests. The event featured “Pomp and Circumstance,” a commencement speaker, the conferring of a high school diploma for each student in cap and gown, the iconic switching of the cap tassel from one side to the other, the playing of the class song, and concluding with the recessional.
It was all done for one class of 2020 graduate, Michael Daryl Higgins.
The coronavirus may have postponed graduation for his classmates, but Higgins enlisted in the Army National Guard and leaves for boot camp, today (Wednesday, June 10).
The ceremony began with Higgins walking into the auditorium to “Pomp and Circumstance” and joining his family. Local veterans presented the colors. and Principal John Howard offered his welcoming remarks, including how proud he was of Higgins.
In his commencement address, Assistant Principal Dewey Hupke talked about heroes.
“A hero is a person who is admired or idealized for courage, outstanding achievement, or noble qualities,” he said.
Hupke said a couple of his personal heroes are his parents and his grandpa, who served in the U.S. Army as a first lieutenant during World War II.
Hupke went on share comments from Higgins’ teachers and coaches, citing Higgins’ leadership, mentoring, and devotion to several organizations by being the hardest worker, all while maintaining high academic standards.
“Michael, you should be proud of yourself,” he said. “To think now that you are going to serve your country, that’s pretty impressive.”
Principal Howard then proclaimed Higgins had “fulfilled all requirements as set forth by the State of Iowa and the Independence Community School District board of education” to graduate. With Superintendent Russ Reiter and Board Vice President Kim Hansen nearby, Board President Eric Smith presented Higgins with a diploma and handshake.
The class song, “Good Old Days” by Mackelmore featuring Kesha, was played.
Principal Howard concluded the proceedings by once again congratulating Higgins and wishing him well.
“May you always live the Mustang Way,” he said.
Higgins is reporting to boot camp at Fort Sill near Lawton, Oklahoma. His goal is to become a combat medic. He was inspired to join the military after learning about the Vietnam War and the veterans who served.
“I like helping people,” he said about his choice of duty. “They went through a lot, and it seemed the right thing to do.”
A video of the ceremony is on the Independence Bulletin Journal website.
Commencement for the rest of the ICSD 2020 graduates will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, in the jr./sr. high school gymnasium. Each student will get eight tickets for attendees. Only people with tickets will be allowed to attend. All attendees will be seated in the bleachers.