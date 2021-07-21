INDEPENDENCE – At the July meeting of the Independence Community School District (ICSD) board of education on Monday, one of the main topics was the status of the renovations underway at East Elementary and West Elementary, and whether those projects will be completed in time for teachers to get into their classrooms and prepare for the start of the 2021-22 academic year.
Superintendent Russell Reiter told the board that work is proceeding, and areas like the new addition at West featuring five new classrooms and new men’s and women’s restrooms “are close” to completion, and the band and vocal area in that building are about “95 percent done.”
He added that the renovated areas at West are coming along, while the art room and flex classroom are a bit behind, and the gym is full of materials.
At East Elementary, some asbestos mitigation set the work back almost two weeks, and a key area yet to be completed is the main entrance to the building. Board President Eric Smith reminded those assembled that without the main entrance completed, the state won’t approve opening the building for classes.
While the contractor, Larson Construction, says the work will be “substantially complete” by Friday, August 20, that leaves just the weekend before the scheduled school start date of Monday, August 23. Reiter stated that after completion of construction, there are occupancy preparations that need to happen before the buildings are ready, such as clean-up, going through the “punch list,” verification of accessibility, and other safety concerns that are typical after a project of this magnitude. Not to mention the teachers setting up their classrooms.
Reiter, along with Smith and Kim Hansen, board vice president, meet regularly with the contractors about the status of the work. They were scheduled to meet again on Tuesday morning.
Reiter said that the contractor is running second shift and weekend crews in order to meet the deadline.
Based on these factors, Reiter recommended that the start of classes be delayed one week to August 30, allowing critical time to finalize the work that began in May.
However, the board isn’t ready to make that call just yet. After much discussion, board member Gina Trimble recommended that the decision to delay the start of classes be deferred until the group’s next meeting in two weeks, a work session on August 2. By that time, the renovations will be further along and they’ll have a better grasp on whether the August 23 start date is feasible. Families in the district would still have three weeks to fill gaps in child care with a move to an August 30 start.
Hansen asked that this information be communicated by the district now to parents to give them extra time to make arrangements for their children should the start of classes be delayed.
After much discussion, the motion to consider approval of the updated 2021-22 school calendar died for lack of a motion. It will be put on the August 2 agenda.
Look for more from the July 19 meeting in an upcoming issue of the Bulletin Journal.