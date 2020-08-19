INDEPENDENCE – With classes starting on Monday, August 24, at the Independence Community School District (ICSD), the safety, health, and well-being of students, teachers, administrators, and other district personnel are on the minds of all of us.
COVID-19 rules and guidelines put forth by the state and other entities at this time regarding public gatherings – including a return to the classroom – are constantly evolving. ICSD administrators, teachers, and the board of education are taking in all of these updates to create a plan that works best for providing a safe, first-rate education for the children (and families) the district serves.
At the August 17 board of education meeting, Junior/Senior High School Principal John Howard stated that, as of Monday night, 155 students district-wide have opted to learn remotely this school year. The district anticipates some movement among students who opt to attend school on-site as well as among those who choose to learn remotely from home in the first week or so of the school year.
FAQs
Following are answers to some of the most frequently asked questions the ICSD has fielded about educating our local youth during the 2020-21 school year amid the COVID-19 global pandemic. These responses come from the school district’s website – https://www.independence.k12.ia.us/return-to-learn/.
RETURN-TO-LEARN PLANNING
What will school look like this fall when we return?
The district has worked closely this summer with officials from the Iowa Department of Education, Iowa’s Area Education Agencies, local health and safety experts, and neighboring school leaders to plan for providing all students with a quality learning experience in the fall. The focus of these conversations has been on two major objectives: 1.) keeping students and staff safe; and 2.) educating students to the best of our ability given the challenging circumstances we find ourselves in.
With those objectives in mind, our return in the fall will have a different feel. The Iowa Department of Education has asked school districts to plan for three models of delivering education based on possible scenarios, which include: face-to-face learning on-site, required “continuous learning” at home, and a combination of both.
What process was used to develop the ICSD 2020-2021 Return-to-Learn Plan?
ICSD formed committees and a process to study and review the seven essential areas outlined in the Iowa Department of Education’s document. These seven areas include: leadership, infrastructure, health and safety, Iowa academic standards, social emotional behavioral health, equity, and data considerations.
ICSD utilized information from guidance documents, research, local AEA support, and the work of various committees to identify and form the district framework for an on-site, hybrid, and remote learning plan.
Were parents surveyed during the development of the 2020-2021 Return-to-Learn Plan?
In early June, parents were asked to provide feedback on remote learning from spring as well as conditions that would help them feel safe at school. A second survey was sent out in July that asked about three things. This survey asked about participation in on-site learning and remote learning, as well as transportation and connectivity.
HEALTH/SAFETY MEASURES
What resources did ICSD use to help develop the health and safety measures outlined in the Return-to-Learn Plans?
Over the past several months ICSD has participated in various meetings with local and state agencies and reviewed multiple guidance documents/resources related to health and safety in the school setting. Some of the resources used include the following:
- Centers For Disease Control (CDC): Considerations For Schools, Considerations For Wearing Face Coverings
- Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH): Coronavirus Resources For Public Health Partners, Guidance on Cloth Face Coverings
- American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP): Guidance For School Re-Entry, Joint Statement About Safe Re-Entry
- University of Iowa: Webinar: Health and Safety Precautions For Schools, Slides: Health and Safety Precautions For Schools
- Iowa Department of Education: COVID-19 Guidance and Resources, Reopening Guidance For Schools, Reopening Guidance For Schools FAQ
Will ICSD screen students and staff upon entry to the school?
The district has been purchasing thermal screening devices for each building. We intend to monitor all staff and students for temperature as they arrive.
When should I keep my student home from school?
Families are asked to use the ICSD COVID-19 Wellness Screener to determine if a student is ill or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Families should use the screening process to identify if a student should attend school or a school function.
Why aren’t students in grades PK-6 required to have a face covering?
ICSD studied recommendations from a variety of health organizations related to face coverings in the school setting. Several organizations identified the potential harms outweighing the good of requiring face-coverings for students at the youngest grades. Example: Student inability to not touch the mask and spread the virus through contact with high touch surfaces.
AAP: “Children should wear face coverings when harms (e.g., increasing hand-mouth/nose contact) do not outweigh benefits (potential COVID-19 risk reduction).”
CDC: “Face coverings should be worn by staff and students (particularly older students) as feasible, and are most essential in times when physical distancing is difficult. Individuals should be frequently reminded not to touch the face covering and to wash their hands frequently.”
AAP: “When developing policy regarding the use of cloth face coverings by students or school staff, school districts and health advisors should consider whether the use of cloth face coverings is developmentally appropriate and feasible and whether the policy can be instituted safely.”
AAP: “Pre-Kindergarten Face coverings (cloth) for children in the Pre-K setting may be difficult to implement. Elementary aged children should wear face coverings when harms (e.g., increasing hand-mouth/nose contact) do not outweigh benefits (potential COVID-19 risk reduction). Use “universal face coverings in middle and high schools when not able to maintain a 6-foot distance (students and adults).”
Additionally, there will be times that students will need to have a face covering. Example: During carpet time when students are sitting near each other they will need a mask to sit on the carpet. If they don’t have a mask, they will be given one to use or they will be asked to participate from their desk.
Why are students in grades 7-12 and all staff required to have and use face coverings when physical distancing cannot be maintained?
ICSD studied recommendations from a variety of health organizations related to face coverings in the school setting. Virtually all health organizations studied recommended the use of face coverings in situations when physical distancing could not be maintained.
IDPH: “Wearing cloth face coverings in public places where physical distancing measures are difficult (like grocery stores and pharmacies) can be done to help further slow the spread of COVID-19.”
IDPH: “In the event you had the virus that causes COVID-19, but had no symptoms or had not yet developed symptoms, wearing a cloth face covering when in public on essential errands can help protect others from infection if you cough or sneeze.”
CDC: CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other physical distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Cloth face coverings may help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others.
CDC: “Face coverings should be worn by staff and students (particularly older students) as feasible, and are most essential in times when physical distancing is difficult. Individuals should be frequently reminded not to touch the face covering and to wash their hands frequently.”
AAP: “When developing policy regarding the use of cloth face coverings by students or school staff, school districts and health advisors should consider whether the use of cloth face coverings is developmentally appropriate and feasible and whether the policy can be instituted safely.”
AAP: “Use universal face coverings in middle and high schools when not able to maintain a 6-foot distance (students and adults).”
How long will my student be expected to wear a face covering while at school?
7-12 grade students are required to have a face covering when on-site at ICSD. Face coverings will be required to be worn in situations where physical distancing cannot be maintained or in other situations as determined appropriate by the school personnel in relation to the student’s age, developmental ability, and building specific expectations. Nurses and administration are developing specific mask use expectations and guidelines for each building.
Will ICSD provide my student with a face covering?
ICSD will provide all students in grades 7-12 with two cloth face coverings. Parents are asked to provide additional face coverings as needed to support students attending on-site at ICSD.
Parents of students in grades PK-6 may request cloth face coverings to be provided by the district.
What will physical distancing look like in the classroom?
The level of distancing able to be provided will be impacted by the size of the classroom, number of students attending on-site, and if ICSD is in the hybrid or on-site learning model. In either plan, 6 feet of physical distancing will not be able to be maintained in many settings, including the classroom. Desks will be arranged 3 to 6 feet apart to the greatest extent possible. Desks will not be grouped together and will be facing the same direction to the greatest extent possible.
What will happen if a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19?
Students or staff that receive a positive test will be required by Buchanan County Health Department to complete a period of quarantine. Students or staff will not be allowed to return to school until they meet the release criteria set by Iowa Department of Public Health.
Upon being notified of a positive test result, ICSD will complete unofficial contact tracing to identify any building(s), classroom(s), and bus(es) impacted. Any determination of confirmed exposure will be made by the Buchanan County Health Department or other local health agency’s official contact tracing investigation.
After unofficial contact tracing, ICSD will communicate with the public in general terms to indicate a positive test of a staff member or student has occurred. The information released to the public will only identify the name of the building(s) impacted. To the greatest extent possible, ICSD will communicate with families of students that are believed to have been in the same classroom or on the same bus as the positive individual. However, ICSD will not make health recommendations related to quarantine, as any such determination should be made through official contact tracing and communication by the local health department. Under no circumstances will ICSD communicate the name of the student or staff member that tested positive.
What steps will the district take to monitor current COVID-19 activity in our area?
The school district will collaborate with the Iowa Department of Public Health, local health officials and our Health and Safety team to continue to track county metrics not only for our county but those surrounding us.
I understand that the governor, Iowa’s public health officials, and the district have come up with guidance they feel will allow school to open in the fall. But what if I still don’t feel safe sending my child back to school?
We want your student’s educational experience to be as positive as possible this year despite the circumstances we are all dealing with related to COVID-19. We will work with those families who have reservations about their student(s) coming back to school face-to-face. Ultimately, families have the option to choose remote learning for their student(s).
For More Information
For more information about returning to classes at ICSD this fall, go to https://www.independence.k12.ia.us/return-to-learn/.