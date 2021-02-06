INDEPENDENCE – At the January 18 meeting of the Independence Community School District’s board of education held in the auditorium at the jr./sr. high school, the evening featured reports regarding the mentoring program, the partnership with the Central Rivers Education Association (CRAEA), and the state’s amended Chapter 103 rules regarding timeout, seclusion, and restraint of students.
Mentoring Program
Val Maximovich, mentoring and volunteer coordinator for the district, spoke about National Mentoring Month and the ongoing activities of the local program. The program averages 10 hours per week (30 minutes per match) of virtual chats between students and their mentors. Other forms of communication include phone calls, texts, emails, and letters.
She spoke about the strength of the local program by comparing it to the national average for matches, which is only one year per match. Here in Independence, mentoring matches go way beyond that:
- 42 percent have met for two years
- 21 percent, three years
- 10 percent, 10 years
CRAEA Partnership
Josh Johnson, Region 8 administrator from Central Rivers Area Education Association, the largest geographical AEA in Iowa, spoke about the partnership between the school district and his organization. The AEA provides educational leadership and services to the children, families, and educators of the school districts in Region 8 through special education support, instructional media, school technology, professional learning for teachers and support staff, curriculum, instruction, and assessment, and more.
Chapter 103
Erin Burmeister, director of school improvement for ICSD, spoke to the board about the changes made by the State Board of Education amending Chapter 103, Iowa’s administrative rules on physical force, seclusion, restraint, and bodily injury when dealing with students. A training session for educators and support staff was held on January 8. The new rules went into effect on January 20.
Superintendent’s Report
Superintendent Russell Reiter said that this was the first day since the COVID-19 pandemic began that no staff or students reported having the illness. There remained a few who were quarantined due to household members having it.
With the start of the new semester, Reiter gave a breakdown on the number of students learning remotely vs. in person by building:
- East Elementary – 14 remote, 286 in person
- West Elementary – 20 remote, 363 in person
- Jr./Sr. High – 24 remote, 665 in person
He described these numbers as, “a good start to the second semester.”
According to John Howard, jr./sr. high principal, a winter dance is planned for Saturday, February 27, to be held at West Elementary or the jr./sr. high. Prom is scheduled for Saturday, April 17, at Heartland Acres. Details for these events are still being ironed out. Planning is also ongoing regarding Homecoming and a Homecoming Court.
Old Business
- Update on the Return to Learn plan
- Review of East Elementary/West Elementary renovations
New Business
The board approved (5-0) the following:
- Master services agreement with Frontline Technologies Group
- Construction bid from Larson Construction for East/West renovations for $3,361,750 [see January 30 Bulletin Journal for more information]
- Extending COVID-19 leave resolution (roll call vote)
Closed Session
At the end of the meeting, the board went into closed session. No official actions were taken.