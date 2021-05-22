INDEPENDENCE – During the Independence Community School District’s May 18 board of education meeting, board members voted in favor of moving from the required mask mandate to masks being “recommended” starting Wednesday, May 19, 2021. This decision was made following a review of recent guidance released by the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
The wearing of masks on school buses will continue, as this is federally mandated.
All employees who have not been vaccinated are asked to continue wearing a mask for the safety of students and staff.
Quarantine restrictions have also been lifted, and the district finds itself in a favorable position to end the school year.
In a letter to the community, Superintendent Russell Reiter stated, “The Independence Board and administration will continue to work with our local public health department and if the situation should change, work to keep our students and employees safe.
“The administration is thankful for the commitment by our entire staff and the Board of Directors for their leadership and willingness to adapt through the current pandemic.”