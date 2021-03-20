INDEPENDENCE – While students and teachers experienced the district’s first virtual learning day due to weather on Monday, March 15, the Independence Community School District’s board of education conducted business in person that evening starting at 6 p.m. in the administration office. In attendance were board members Eric Smith (president), Kim Hansen (vice president), Matt O’Loughlin, Jennifer Sornson, and Gina Trimble. Also on hand were Superintendent Russell Reiter, Board Secretary Laura Morine, building administrators, and Jenna Cooksley of the ELL program.
Due to social distancing recommendations, members of the public were able to view the meeting via livestream on the district’s Facebook page.
The board approved the agenda, and consideration of action on consent items, on votes of 5-0. Consent items included approval of the minutes of the February 15 public hearing and regular meeting; board policies; resignations and new hires; and financial reports.
The following staffing changes under consent items included:
Resignations
- Hugh DeBerg, head girls’ basketball coach
- Mark Geertsma, assistant boys’ soccer coach
- Lonnie Hammond, junior/senior high assistant girls’ basketball coach
- Sandy Hart, East Elementary 7.0-hour special ed para
- April Loomis, West Elementary 7.25-hour special ed para
- Hilary Peyton, junior/senior high 7.5-hour media para
- Rebecca Wearmouth, bus garage 3.0-hour bus driver
New Hires
- Kenzie Fischels, junior high girls’ track coach
- Ron Neumann, junior/senior high 8.0-hour night custodian
- Aislinn Smith, East Elementary 6.0-hour special ed para
- Rylie Tegler, West Elementary 6.5-hour special ed para
Comments
During a time for comments, Smith, Hansen, and Sornson, who served as judges at the district FFA contest hosted by the chapter this past weekend, spoke about how impressed they were with the overall organization of the event as well as the talent of the students. The board congratulated those who participated in that contest, as well as those who competed in the state individual speech contest.
In addition, Sornson expressed her thanks to Buchanan County Public Health and all of the organizations that assisted with the delivery of COVID vaccines that took place on March 12.
Reiter also thanked the local public health department for the clinics that have been held, and their work with the schools to schedule the vaccinations on Fridays so that teachers and other school personnel had the weekend to recovery from any adverse side effects. Reiter said there is one more clinic to be held to complete the second round of the two-shot vaccinations.
Drop in Tax Rate
Reiter said that he and Laura Morine have been working on a tentative budget for next year. A public hearing on the matter is scheduled for Monday, March 29, at the administration office. He shared some very positive news in that the that the school’s tax rate will drop significantly from $15.14 to $13.92.
“We have been working hard on the budget, paying off bonds early, and refinancing other debt at lower rates,” Reiter said. “With help from the legislature passing bills for property tax relief over the past few years, that has helped in the local decrease, too. Property taxpayers will definitely appreciate the lower rate.”
Reiter added that the district will propose and set its budget, but it won’t be finalized until June, when the state’s Department of Management finishes its review of valuations, income tax receipts, etc.
“It typically does not move more than a nickel or two…$13.92 should be close,” he concluded.
Reiter also mentioned working on a budget for the Elementary and Secondary School Relief (ESSER) II funds from the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that was signed into law last year. He said that ESSER III funds could be significant, and the district is considering using the funds to upgrade its ventilation and air filtration systems.
At the upcoming March 29 meeting, Reiter said a walk-through of the West Elementary remodeling projects will be held starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by the budget public hearing and a Zoom meeting with Nick Brown of Becker & Associates, LLC regarding health insurance starting at 6 p.m.
Jenna Cooksley and Erin Burmeister gave a presentation on the district’s English Language Learners (ELL) program.
Old Business
In a Return to Learn Plan update, it was announced that the district is integrating students into larger cohorts one year after the COVID pandemic took hold in Northeast Iowa.
In reporting on the progress of the East/West Elementary construction project, Reiter said that work is a bit ahead of schedule, with the new band room and locker rooms taking shape.
New Business
The board voted 5-0 to approve the following new business items:
- Cooperative agreement by and between the University of Northern Iowa and cooperating educational agencies for the 2021-22 academic year
- Agreement of service between Timberline Billing Service and the Independence Community School District for the term of July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2024
- Purchase of Acer Chromebooks from CDWG for 2021-22
Exempt Session
Following adjournment at 6:35 p.m. the board entered into an exempt session to discuss negotiation strategies. That session ended at 7:45 p.m.