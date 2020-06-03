INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Community School District’s board of education met multiple times during the month of May to conduct business related to bond sales, paid leave for non-exempt employees, negotiation strategies, and more.
May 18 Regular Meeting
On behalf of the Friends of Education, Superintendent Russell Reiter honored the current school board members for their work, time, and contributions on behalf of the district. Their services has not gone unnoticed.
Board Member Gina Trimble told the gathering that she regretfully accepts East Elementary Principal Danielle Donnelly’s resignation. Trimble described Donnelly as “an asset to the district that we hate to see go. I wish for her the best.”
Board Vice President Kim Hansen thanked Principal John Howard and Assistant Principal Dewey Hupke for reading the names of the class of 2020 on local radio. She also thanked the local churches for their participation in the virtual baccalaureate program.
Supt. Reiter stated the administration team has been working hard on the Return to Learn plan for the next school year. The last regularly scheduled week of the 2019-20 school year will be professional development time for the staff. He also recognized the junior high band, which was supposed to perform in Des Moines at the end of May but couldn’t due to COVID-19.
Director of School Improvement Erin Burmeister outlined what the Return to Learn plan looks like so far. When completed, it will be submitted to the Iowa Department of Education. The team is getting guidance from a 40-page support document. The plan includes learning opportunities for all students and will be a requirement – not optional – during the next school year if remote is instituted again.
Public strategies from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) play a huge role in what classes will look like in the future.
In broad strokes, the plan for required continuous learning is mandated for all districts and accredited nonpublic schools, may be used in an emergency, and must follow a continuous learning template.
The plan for hybrid learning allows school districts to choose to offer educational services through a hybrid of continuous learning and on-site learning. Districts may allow for social distancing while partially reopening school buildings.
The plan for on-site delivery is in effect when the public health department says it’s safe. School must actively plan for appropriate health and safety measures.
The Return to Learn plan takes into consideration:
- Leadership
- Infrastructure
- Health and safety
- Iowa academic standards
- Social/emotional/behavioral health
- Equity
- Data considerations
Activities Director Justin Putz announced that varsity baseball and softball will begin on June 1.
Supt. Reiter announced that the grab-n-go meal program ends in May. There are plans in place for a community group to fill the void over the summer.
Old Business
The board unanimously approved (5-0) the following in roll call votes:
- Consideration of financing proposals opened and reviewed by the superintendent of schools, board secretary, and the placement agent. A special board meeting will be held at 12 p.m. on June 1 to finalize transactions for the SAVE bond.
- Resolution directing the sale of approximately $10,000,000 school infrastructure sales, service and use tax revenue and refunding bonds, Series 2020.
- Resolution authorizing the redemption of outstanding school infrastructure sales, services and use tax revenue bonds, Series 2011.
- Resolution authorizing the redemption of outstanding school infrastructure sales, services and use tax revenue bonds, Series 2014.
- Resolution authorizing the redemption of outstanding school infrastructure sales, services and use tax revenue bonds, Series 2015.
New Business
The following new business items were approved on votes of 5-0:
- Memorandum of understanding with Luther College for the 2020-2021 academic year
- Renewal of the letter of continuation of the Iowa Department of Human Services Buchanan County Juvenile Court School Coach Contract #JUV-18-LS-1-001 for 2020-2021
- Hawkeye Community College IT internship training agreement for Summer 2020.
- Advertising agreement between Independence Community School District and BankIowa.
- Advertising agreement between Independence Community School District and Daniel Kegler and Vicki Kegler. Supt. Reiter and Trimble thanked BankIowa and the Keglers for their donations during the final push. Also, thanks to Brian Eddy for his efforts to follow it through to the end.
- Registration and food service rates for 2020-21.
- Agreement for food service operations between Kidsville and Independence Community School District for 2020-21.
- Cooperative sharing agreement with East Buchanan Community School District for boys’ bowling, boys’ soccer, and girls’ soccer for 2020-20.
- Cooperative sharing agreement with Jesup Community School District for girls’ tennis, boys’ soccer, and girls’ soccer for 2020-2021.
- Cooperative sharing agreement with North Linn Community School District for boys’ bowling for 2020-21.
- Revision of the Independence Educational Support Personnel (IESP) contract for Fiscal Year 2020-21.
- 2020-21 Employee Procedures and Benefits Manual.
- Resolution appointing UMB Bank, N.A. of West Des Moines, Iowa, to serve as paying agent, bond registrar, and transfer agent, approving the paying agent, bond registrar and transfer agent agreement and authorizing the execution of same (GO bonds).
- Form of tax exemption certificate (GO bonds).
- Resolution authorizing the Issuance of General Obligation School Refunding Bonds, Series 2020, of the Independence Community School District, State of Iowa, in the amount of $5,186,000, and levying a tax for the payment thereof (GO bonds).
The board then adjourned to an exempt session that lasted 1 hour and 48 minutes.
May 26 Special Meeting
On May 26, 2020, the school board held a special meeting.
Old Business
In a roll call vote, the board unanimously approved a resolution amending the March 20, 2020, resolution regarding the pandemic response and emergency suspension of policy to continue hourly non-exempt employees on paid administrative leave until the end of fiscal year 2020 school year.
New Business
After discussion and making an amendment to increase the hourly rate for bus drivers by 27 cents per hour, the board voted 5-0 to approve the 2020-21 classified non-union, district exempt non-union, certified non-union, and administrative/director contracts.
The board approved, 5-0, 2020-21 insurance rates, including an increase to the board’s contribution by $100 each month for family insurance for the FY20-21 year only. Fifty percent of that contribution will be funded by the partial self-funding account and 50 percent from the general fund.
Supt. Reiter reviewed current staffing and potential staffing changes for the next academic year.
The board then moved to an exempt session that lasted 45 minutes.