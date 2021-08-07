INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Community School District board of education toured East Elementary and West Elementary at 6 p.m. on Monday, August 2, to evaluate the status of the renovation projects there. On the tour were board members Eric Smith, Kim Hansen, Jennifer Sornson, and Gina Trimble. Also attending was Superintendent Russell Reiter, Board Secretary Laura Morine, Principals Kay Reidy and Cheri Reed, Buildings and Grounds Director Chad O’Brien, and Doug Larson from Larson Construction. Board member Brad Bleichner joined the group for the East walkthrough.
At 7 p.m. a special meeting of the board convened at the administration meeting. Following the approval of an amended agenda, the board okayed the following consent items:
Resignation
- Kate Barloon, junior/senior high musical director
Transfers/Reassignments
- Erin Rosburg, junior/senior high .5 time special ed teacher to East/West Elementary .5 FTE math interventionist
- Seth Rupprecht, East Elementary special ed teacher to junior/senior high special ed teacher
New Hires
- Danielle Childs, West Elementary third grade teacher
- Brandi Fox, junior/senior high 7.0 hour special ed para
- Charity Houlton-Oien, East Elementary special ed teacher
- Brittany Melka, East Elementary 7.0 hour special ed para
- Randy Miller, junior/senior high 7.0 hour special ed para
New Business
On a 5-0 vote, construction change orders for the elementary renovations were approved.
As previously reported, the board took action at this meeting about the start date for the new school year. Due to the renovations at East and West, there has been concern about having the buildings ready for occupancy on time.
At this meeting, Supt. Reiter thanked Larson Construction for all that they have done so far on the project, the additional hours and staff committed to it, and the hiring of additional contractors in order to meet deadlines. Supt. Reiter reviewed some calendar options before board discussions were held, and Doug Larson provided additional information.
In addition, Principals Reed and Reidy expressed concerns about giving teachers adequate time to get classrooms cleaned and organized before students arrive.
The board voted 4-1 (Hansen dissenting, previously reported as Trimble. The Bulletin Journal regrets the error) to the change in start date from August 23, 2021, to August 26, 2021. In order to adjust the calendar to accommodate the change, there will be a full day of school on December 23 (instead of a half day). Classes will be held on January 17, 2022 (previously a holiday for Martin Luther King Day). The final day will be made up on May 27.
If, for some reason, school is delayed from the August 26 start date, the makeup day will be May 30.
Professional development and staff days will be determined by district administrators.
The meeting adjourned at 7:45 p.m.
Work Session
The board moved into a work session to discuss Iowa’s new Standards for School Leaders, which went into effect on July 1. The standards focus more on each student, their well-being, and their success, and less about following policies. Supt. Reiter will choose two or three goals for the year, and discuss them with the board. The board will conduct a mid-year evaluation at the regular October meeting.
No official business took place during the work session, which ended at 8:10 p.m.