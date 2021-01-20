INDEPENDENCE – In a year where seeing the bright side of things sometimes seems impossible, staff members at the Independence Junior/Senior High School managed to find a way to spread positive vibes throughout the building.
Throughout the months of November and December, staff from the building wrote positive affirmations to each other on a mobile affirmation board as part of a Capturing Kids’ Hearts Initiative project. The traveling board moved throughout the building, stopping at each classroom. Staff members then wrote positive statements to each teacher before moving the board to the next classroom.
Capturing Kids’ Hearts Initiative Leader Sonya Elzey says the project’s success is a result of a group effort, including staff members coming together to recognize one another and students helping to keep the project going.
“This project wouldn’t have worked or been successful without all of us involved,” said Elzey. “While it is very important for us to affirm our students and help provide positive words of encouragement to them, it is just as important for us to let each other know how much they are appreciated.”
Although staff and students are socially distancing this school year, this activity allowed them to connect and provide words of encouragement. The last week before Christmas break, students helped to deliver to each teacher their poster of affirmations. Elzey said staff members loved getting their posters and have read and re-read the comments they received.
Principal John Howard is proud of the impact this project has had on staff and students alike, and says the timing was perfect.
“I am very proud of our CKH initiative leader, Sonya Elzey, and our Process Champions Team for organizing and leading this activity,” said Howard. “Not only was it a great way for staff to recognize each other, but it was also tremendous timing. These positive statements were an excellent ‘gift’ during the holiday season.”
Elzey says the plan is to continue sharing positivity among staff and students through the Capturing Kids’ Hearts Initiative in the coming months.