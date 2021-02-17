INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Senior High Student Council recently completed a personal hygiene drive at the end of January, which concluded with the presentation of the collected items to the Independence Area Food Pantry.
The group sought donations of unused shampoo, conditioner, body wash, deodorant, feminine products, hand soap, toothpaste, and toothbrushes. Thanks to the generosity of the students and staff, they collected 64 pounds of items for the local food pantry to distribute.
This was the second drive this school year to benefit the pantry. The first, held last fall, collected toilet paper for donation.