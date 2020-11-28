INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Community School District (ICSD) has released information regarding the pickup of bagged breakfasts and lunches for students during the emergency closure continuous learning plan taking place from Monday, November 30, through Thursday, December 3.
The reasons for the closure, according to a letter released by Superintendent Russell Reiter on November 20, are related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the letter, Reiter stated, “Between the Buchanan County Public Health positivity rates, the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases across the region, and the number of students quarantined within our district, we feel it is in the best interest of the Independence CSD at this time. Additionally, all athletic and extracurricular activities will be cancelled during this time beginning Wednesday, November 25, through Sunday, December 6.”
Building principals have sent out additional information via email regarding specific information students’ remote learning. Attendance and participation are required for all students. Parents are encouraged to contact the school office as normal if their child cannot participate. Families should continue to notify the school of any quarantines or positive cases for maintaining accurate data.
Sign Up for Meals
In a communication that went on to families of the school district on November 24, they are encouraged to sign up for bagged breakfasts and lunches for their students. Pickup times are between 10 and 11 a.m. on Monday and Wednesday. On those days, students will receive two days’ work of breakfasts and lunches.
Meals are for students only.
Pickup locations include:
- Jr/sr high – in the back by the dock
- West Elementary – out front in the bus lane
- East Elementary – out front by the main doors
If you have children attending more than one of the school buildings, you may choose one location to pick up all of the meals.
To sign up, go to https://forms.gle/q6XE13PheTPzcmMm6.
If you have any questions, call 319-334-7423.
To learn more about the emergency closure continuous learning plan, go to the district’s website, www.independence.k12.ia.us.