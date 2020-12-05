INDEPENDENCE – According to a statement released on Thursday afternoon, students of the Independence Community School District (ICSD) will return to school, as planned, on Monday, December 7. Students in grades K-6 will return to face-to-face learning, while students at the jr/sr high school will return under the hybrid model.
Students have been under the emergency closure continuous learning plan – with 100 percent remote learning – from November 30 through December 6. This was put in place prior to the start of Thanksgiving break on Tuesday, November 24. In order for the district to do so, a waiver was approved by the Iowa Department of Education. The plan was activated due to what was a rising COVID-19 positivity rate in Buchanan County.