INDEPENDENCE – On February 18, 61 Independence High School juniors were tested using the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery – Career Exploration Program (ASVAB CEP). The ASVAB has been used since 1968, and was originally designed to predict future and occupational success only in the military. The ASVAB CEP has expanded to include the career piece for all students with no obligation to join the military. The ASVAB CEP is making students “option ready” by informing them of all the alternatives that are possible.
The ASVAB CEP consists of three elements:
- The Test: A multiple aptitude test that measures developed abilities and helps predict future academic and occupational success
- The Find Your Interest Inventory (FYI): An interest inventory that measures work-related interests
- OCCU-Find: A career catalog with occupational data and planning tools to help students identify satisfying occupations
Representatives from the ASVAB CEP conducted the post-test interpretation for the students. This 40-minute class explained to the student score results and showed them how to use www.asvabprogram.com as their career exploration tool. By using the website, students will be able to find out the necessary information about a career to make an informed decision for their future (skills needed, education level, potential income, etc.). The results can also be used to act as a guide when preparing for other standardized tests. Each student will have access to this career tool until February 17, 2022.
Overall, the students at Independence High School did an excellent job. The AFQT score ranges from 1-99. A score of 50 is considered average. Students at Independence High School scored above average.
Many states require the ASVAB CEP as a measurement toward high school graduation. A score of 31 is considered to meet state standards. Iowa has not adopted that policy.
The AFQT is made up of the following subtests: word knowledge, paragraph comprehension, mathematics knowledge, and arithmetic reasoning.
There is no doubt that the students at Independence High School have the needed resources to become “option ready” once they graduate.