INDEPENDENCE – Independence Educational Support Personnel (IESP) recently donated $500 toward the kindergarten snack milk program. The money will help reduce the cost of kindergarten snack milk for low-income families.
In addition, the district would like to remind/inform all families that the USDA has extended the free school breakfast and lunch program through June 30, 2021. ALL students are eligible to eat breakfast and lunch free of charge.
Milk alone and a la carte are not covered under this program – it must be a full meal. Consequently, there is still a charge for kindergarten snack milk.