INDEPENDENCE – Ladies, grab your friends and head to the Prairie Lakes Church Independence Campus, 2320 Iowa Avenue, on Saturday, March 6, to take part in IF:Gathering 2021. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $20.
To register for IF:Gathering 2021, go to prairielakes.org/in.
His kingdom is coming. We want His will to be done on this earth as it is in heaven, and our heart and prayer is that “on earth as it is in heaven” starts with us. And we would stop wondering if it is possible to change the world. It’s possible.
This year at IF:Gathering 2021, we are going to talk about how we do that. The theme of this day is “Even If.” Even if the worst happens, we won’t lose hope. Come join us as we remember that together.