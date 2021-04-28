INDEPENDENCE – Smoke billowed from an old house last week north of Riverwalk Park, but no firetrucks zoomed to the scene. No sirens to alert neighbors to get out of the way. The fire department was already there. In fact, they started the blaze.
On Tuesday, April 20 the Independence Fire Department conducted a training fire on a house acquired by the City of Independence last fall in a tax sale. Adjacent lots were purchased by the City in 20 years earlier as part of a FEMA buyout after the floods of 1999.
According to Fire Chief Dick Newton, the structure was checked for asbestos by the Iowa DNR before getting the ‘OK’ to burn it. Trees and brush on the property were cut down and placed on and near the building to provide lasting fuel for the controlled burn. And similar to prairie burns a special mixture of gasoline and diesel fuel was used as an accelerant on cardboard and other flammables inside to get the blaze going.
The home presented a rare opportunity for the Fire Department to hold a training exercise on a home. The structure, dating back to 1890, was a challenge to burn as the floors, roof, and windows openings were wooden, but the main walls were built with limestone with a stucco veneer.
Attending the fire was Gene Cummings. She had several stories of the place as her great-grandmother moved off the farm to live in a house in town. Gene didn’t know her great-grandmother, but often visited her grandmother who lived in the home. She remembers where the old outhouse was, sleeping in the upstairs bedroom, and how her grandfather chiseled out a doorway in the foot-thick rock wall to add a back entrance.
“He quit cutting when he could fit through,” she said.
Although several homes in the neighborhood were subject to flooding and FEMA buyouts, Gene states that while the family owned the property the river waters never went over the threshold. They had ground water seep in the basement, but never flood water. That of course changed in more recent years.
After the fire was extinguished a perimeter of temporary fencing was erected as a safety precaution. The building is slated to come down soon and the site cleared.