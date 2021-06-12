QUASQUETON – Although nighttime for some brings about worries, fears, and a suffocating sense of total darkness, it also possesses its own enigmatic beauty, sense of peace, and relaxation. Hearing is sharper, smells of all kinds are stronger, and the celestial beacons overhead are even brighter and more beautiful lying within the blackened skies of heaven.
On Saturday, June 19, illuminate the night at Cedar Rock State Park at the annual “Under the Strawberry Moon” event, from 6 to 9 p.m.
Cedar Rock State Park is home to the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed estate of Lowell and Agnes Walter. While breathtaking in daylight, the home and grounds are positively radiant at night!
The house, boat pavilion, and guest quarters will be opened to small groups, staggered throughout the evening. Enjoy live music, light refreshments, and the chance to meander the grounds amid twinkling fairy lights, votives, and a spectrum of light and color illuminating surrounding trees.
Relax and enjoy cozy, fireside chats around the council fire, as well as hear a special presentation by Buchanan County Conservation Naturalist Michael Maas at 7:30 p.m. During this presentation, visitors will learn about the creatures of the night, including an opportunity to get up close and personal with a real, live owl! Also on display will be a “touch table” for tactile exploration.
Visitors should sign in at the visitor center and await transport by trolley to the house and grounds. Although the event is free, donations are always appreciated.
Embrace the beauty of the night, and make plans to attend this year’s “Strawberry Moon” event at Cedar Rock State Park, located two miles north of Quasqueton on Quasqueton Diagonal Boulevard.