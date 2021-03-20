INDEPENDENCE – Independence Light & Power, Telecommunications (ILPT) reminds high school seniors that the utility is awarding four scholarships this year, including:
- Two public power scholarships – worth $1,000 each. Recipients must plan to attend a two- or four-year college/university.
- Powerline program – worth $500. Recipient must plan to attend an accredited Powerline program.
- Telecommunications – worth $500. Recipient must plan to attend a two- or four-year school to study technology.
Recipients must be an Independence High School senior, graduating in 2021, and the student, parent, or guardian must be a customer of ILPT.
Visit www.indytel.com for an application and more details on eligibility and judging criteria. Application deadline is Wednesday, March 31, 2021.