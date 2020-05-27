In keeping with the tradition of a new and exciting summer reading program each year, IPL is announcing this year’s June and July reading programs, Imagine Your Story. Read, imagine, dream, and go on adventures with the library! Track your reading and activities online with Beanstack at https://independenceia.beanstack.org/, or contact the library to get a paper reading and activity log.
Instead of a general summer reading program, IPL will offer two separate programs...one in June and one in July. There will be prizes for completion and grand prize opportunities for teens and adults. Gift cards to local businesses and Friends coupons to their book store or book sales will be grand prize offerings for the older age groups.
In June, there will be many events, primarily virtual offerings through the Internet, Zoom, and Facebook Live such as shadow puppetry workshops, true adventure stories, crafternoons, food programs (including air fryers), story times, Big Bang Bubbles, Minecraft Online, women’s suffrage, and Fitness Fridays. Sign up for the Library Link that comes out each Friday from the library as an enewsletter at https://tinyurl.com/iplenewsletters if you aren’t already a subscriber.
Prepare for armchair adventures with the true-life stories from Lucas Miller, Alone contestant who was featured on the History Channel, and Jen Loeb, the mountain climber who has climbed six of the “seven summits.” Lucas Miller: From Quasky to Quatsino is about a survivalist who really knows how to social distance! Miller was recruited for the Alone reality show and was dropped near Quatsino on Vancouver Island with his 10 items chosen from a list of 40. There he stayed for 45 days. He will be presenting virtually on Thursday, June 4, at 6:30 p.m.
Jen Loeb, a mountain climber originally from Jesup, has conquered Everest and is on track to become one of less than 25 women in the United States to reach the goal of the seven summits, climbing the highest peak on each continent. She will be presenting on Tuesday, June 30, with Perseverance to the Peak...Repeat for teens at 2 p.m., and Jen Loeb: From Iowa Farm to the Top of the World for adults. The format will be determined closer to the date of the event.
Community Shred Day is scheduled for Saturday, June 27, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Falcon Civic Center parking lot. Bring documents to be shredded free of charge and help prevent identity theft. Thanks to BankIowa for sponsoring this event.
Look for more specifics in the paper, on www.independenceia.org/library, through the Library Link enewsletter, Facebook, Instagram, and by calling 319-334-2470 or emailing iplprograms@gmail.com. Information about accessing virtual programs will be on the website unless there is a password that cannot be provided in that manner. In that case, sign up for the Library Link https://tinyurl.com/iplenewsletters to receive emails or reach out to the library by calling or emailing.
There is a goal for the community to read 300,000 minutes or more! So, make sure to record your minutes, even if you have personally completed the program. If you are not logging through Beanstack but on paper, please call or email us with your progress so we can keep track of everyone’s minutes.
Imagine Your Story and enjoy reading, creating, and learning with the June reading program! To find out more, see www.independenceia.org/library. If you have any questions or comments, please email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470.