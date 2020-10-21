MASONVILLE – Like many events this year Immaculate Conception Church in Masonville held its turkey dinner event, but with a socially distanced twist.
Cars lined up early to get their turkey dinner with homemade mashed potatoes and gray, dressing, cranberries, coleslaw, and homemade pie.
“You should have been here 10 cars earlier,” said Randy Hamlett about running out of pecan pie within the first 45 minutes.
The event was made possible thanks to the efforts of several volunteers. In addition to cooking and serving, people were handing out free water to those in line, directing traffic, taking orders and collecting money, and running to vehicles with to-go boxes.