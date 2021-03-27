April is always my favorite month to enjoy the night sky. The evenings are getting warmer, it does not yet get dark so late that we must stay up late, and, most importantly, the sky is full of bright stars. Most of these are clustered in an irregular six-sided figure, called the Winter Hexagon. Add to this Mars, which will be moving into the Winter Hexagon during April, and some other bright stars, and you have a special month indeed.
The Winter Hexagon is fairly easy to trace out. Start by looking in the southwestern sky for the three-starred belt of Orion (the Hunter). The belt points to the right (or northwestward) to Aldebaran in Taurus (the Bull). Aldebaran also will be to the lower left of Mars as the month begins. From Aldebaran, move clockwise and you will be able to trace out the rest of the hexagon. First, look to the lower left to find Rigel that represents a knee or foot of Orion. Next move to the left (or southward) and more or less parallel to the western horizon to find Sirius, the brightest star in the night sky, in Canis Major (the Great Dog).
Now look upward and slightly to the left for Procyon in Canis Minor (the Little Dog). It is almost in line with Pollux and is nearly as bright close-by twin, Castor in Gemini (the Twins). Next look to the right for Capella in Auriga (the Charioteer) and then drop back down towards the western horizon to Aldebaran, and you will have completed the Winter Hexagon. Look within the hexagon for Betelgeuse, also in Orion, and you have the largest grouping of bright, first magnitude stars in the sky. It also should be interesting to follow Mars as it moves away from Aldebaran and into the Winter Hexagon during April. It will end the month just to the right (northward) of the dim feet of the Gemini twins.
If that is not enough bright stars, look high in the northeast for the upside-down Big Dipper, and extend the curve of its handle eastward to find bright Arcturus in Bootes (the Herdsman). Continue on, and you will find bright Spica in Virgo (the Maiden). Finally, look about halfway between Spica and the twin stars of Gemini, and you should find Regulus in Leo (the Lion), the dimmest of the first magnitude stars. It is only slightly brighter than Castor, which is not quite bright enough to be a first magnitude star. Altogether, 10 of the 15 first magnitude stars that can be seen from the middle latitudes will be in the sky.
The bright planets, Jupiter and Saturn, also will be present as they climb out of the pre-dawn glow and rise a few hours before the Sun. Meanwhile, Mercury and Venus will pass behind the Sun before appearing late in the month low in the western sky and hard to spot in the evening twilight.
On April 12, we recognize the International Day of Human Space Flight to commemorate the first space flight by Yuri Gagarin on this day in 1961.
Highlights
April 6, a.m.: The Moon will be below Saturn and farther to the right of brighter Jupiter. Look at least 45 minutes before dawn.
April 7, a.m.: The Moon will have moved eastward in its orbit to be below Jupiter with Saturn far to the upper right.
April 12: Mars will be in line between the tips of the horns of Taurus (the Bull). The star on the right (north) is shared with the constellation Auriga (the Charioteer).
Apr 15: The Moon will be to the right of Aldebaran in the constellation Taurus (the Bull).
April 16: The Moon will be below Mars and between the horns of Taurus (the Bull). The Moon will move eastward in its orbit and be above Mars on the evening of April 17.
April 19: The Moon will form a line with Pollux in the middle and Castor on the right in Gemini (the Twins).
April 21: The Moon will be high in the sky to the upper right of Regulus in the constellation Leo (the Lion).
April 25: The Moon will be in the eastern sky to the upper left of Spica in the constellation Virgo (the Maiden).