August will be a special month in the sky. Brilliant Venus will be slowly climbing higher in the western evening sky, and very bright Jupiter and bright Saturn will have finally moved into the evening sky. They will be in the southeastern sky and will pass across the sky during the night. It is no wonder that the Greeks chose to represent their king of the gods, Zeus (Roman Jupiter), with this very bright planet. Jupiter will majestically rule the night sky for the rest of the summer.
The most conspicuous part of Ursa Major (the Great Bear) is the Big Dipper, and although it will be dipping a little lower in the northwestern sky, it will still be well-placed to help locate other stars and constellations. The front two stars of the bowl point out the open part of the bowl to the North Star, Polaris in the constellation Ursa Minor (the Little Bear), and extending the curve or arc of the handle will lead you first to Arcturus in the constellation Bootes (the Herdsman) and then to the bright star Spica in the constellation Virgo (the Maiden) low in the southwestern sky during the early evening.
The Big Dipper’s handle can also help locate another interesting star. If you turn 90 degrees downward at the end of the handle (pretending that you broke the dipper’s handle), you find a reasonably bright star that was left out of the ancient constellations. It was named by Edmond Halley (of comet fame) as Cor Caroli (Charles’s heart) as a tribute to Charles I, the deposed king of England. However, the history is murky, and it may have been named to honor his son, Charles II, because it was said the star burned especially bright when Charles II returned to London in 1660 to restore the monarchy.
The constellation where Cor Caroli resides is also modern. It was created in about 1687 by the astronomer Johannes Hevelius from Cor Caroli and a dimmer star that were in the unassigned space mentioned above. He named the constellation Canes Venatici (the Hunting Dogs) because a story associated with nearby Bootes (the Herdsman) mentioned his two hunting dogs. Unfortunately, we now know that this mention was from a mistranslation, and the term should have been “shepherding staff.”
The big event during August will be the annual Perseid meteor shower that will peak with an average of about one meteor per minute during the night of Aug. 11-12. Meteors will seem to have come from the ill-defined constellation Perseus (the Hero), which will be low in the northeastern evening sky near the “W” shaped Cassiopeia (the Queen). However, meteors will be seen all over the sky, so grab a comfortable lawn chair, place it where you can see a large expanse of dark sky, and stay up as long as you can. More meteors will be seen after midnight when Perseus will be higher in the sky.
Highlights
Aug. 10: The Moon will be to the right of brilliant Venus. Look low in the western sky about 30-45 minutes after sunset.
Aug. 11: The Perseid meteor shower will peak after midnight. The meteors originated from material left by Comet Swift-Tuttle that are now in orbit around the Sun. Each year the Earth crosses this trail of debris. Most of the particles are about the size of a grain of sand, but they glow brightly as they burn up in our atmosphere and ionize the gases in the process. There will be no bright Moon this year to obscure the show.
Aug. 12: The Moon be to the upper right of Spica in the constellation Virgo (the Maiden).
Aug. 16: The Moon will be to the upper left of Antares in constellation Scorpius (the Scorpion).
Aug. 19: Jupiter will reach opposition tonight when it will be at its closest to Earth and shining at its brightest for the year. It will be directly opposite the Sun in the sky, so it will rise at sundown, pass though the sky during the night, and set in the west at dawn.
Aug. 20: The Moon will be below Saturn and farther to the right of brighter Jupiter.
Aug. 21: The Moon will be close to the lower right of very bright Jupiter with Saturn farther to their upper right.
Sept. 2-6: Iowa Star Party, Whiterock Conservancy, Coon Rapids. Free public viewing on Saturday, Sept. 4.