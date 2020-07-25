August is always a special month because the annual Perseid meteor shower, the year’s best, peaks on the night of the 11th-12th. Although this year the Moon will rise shortly after midnight, blotting out most of the meteors with its glow, there should be many meteors to enjoy before then. They usually start flashing soon after it gets dark. Although meteors will be seen all over the sky, if you trace their trails back, they will seem to have come from the upper part of the constellation Perseus (the Hero). This spot, called the radiant, will be low in the northeastern evening sky. The most meteors are usually seen after midnight when the radiant is high in the sky. Then about a meteor every minute can be expected.
While watching for meteors, look in the northwestern sky below the end of the Big Dipper’s handle to see if you can find Comet NEOWISE. Looking back to the northeast, the most prominent constellation will be Cassiopeia (the Queen). Its five brightest stars resemble the number 3. If you draw a line from the middle star through the next lower star for about three times this distance, you will reach the area of the Perseid meteor shower’s radiant. If you continue the line, you will find Perseus near the horizon. While I have difficulty tracing out a pattern, Perseus’s stars form a fairly bright blob.
If you draw a line from the middle star of Cassiopeia through the next star up, it will point to the “Great Square” of Pegasus (the Winged Horse). The Great Square is an almost perfect square that will be standing on one corner. It is about the size of your fist held at arm’s length. The corner star on the left is shared with the constellation Andromeda (the Princess), which along with her other two main stars form an evenly spaced, slightly curved line northward and low in the evening sky.
If you look to the right of the Great Square and toward the southeastern sky, you will see brilliant Jupiter followed by bright Saturn. Continue on to the south to find the bright star Antares in the Constellation Scorpius (the Scorpion). If you look above Jupiter and Saturn, you should find the summer triangle of three bright stars. Altair in the constellation Aquila (the Eagle) will be the lowest, Deneb in the constellation Cygnus (the Swan) will be highest, and Vega in the constellation Lyra (the Harp) will be to the right and completing the triangle. The planet Mars will enter the southeastern sky when it rises at about 11.
If you do continue to look for meteors after the Moon rises, you should position yourself to be in the shadow of the Moon or at least try to shade the Moon’s light. However, watch for very brilliant Venus to rise at about 3. If the sky is cloudy or if Moon is too bright to see many meteors, take solace that the Perseid shower has a blunt peak. You should see some Perseid meteors for several days before and after the peak. Also, the stars and constellations described will be in the sky all month.
Highlights
Aug. 1 The Moon will close below brilliant Jupiter and to the right of bright Saturn.
Aug. 4 Starting tonight, there will be no evening Moon, so look in the northwestern sky before the Moon rises to see if Comet NEOWISE that surprised us during July is still visible. Binoculars probably will be needed.
Aug. 8 The Moon will close above Mars as they rise at about 11.
Aug. 11 The night of the annual Perseid meteor shower. You should see meteors as soon as it gets dark, and the number seen will increase steadily until the Moon rises and blots out all but the brightest.
Aug. 15 a.m. The crescent Moon will be to the upper left of brilliant Venus after they rise at about 3. Notice also that Aldebaran, the brightest star in Taurus (the Bull), will be far above Venus. They were close together in mid-July.
Aug. 22 The crescent Moon will be above Spica, the brightest star in the constellation Virgo (the Maiden).
Aug. 25 The Moon will be close to the upper right of Antares in the constellation Scorpius (the Scorpion).
Aug. 28 The Moon will be very close below Jupiter with Saturn to their left. By the 29th, the Moon will have moved in its orbit and will be to the lower left of the planets.